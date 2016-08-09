Bob Dylan adds 27 dates to his Never Ending Tour

Bob Dylan has announced further shows on his 2016 Never Ending Tour.

He recently wrapped up a run of summer dates following the May release of his collection of American songbook classics titled Fallen Angels.

The new dates will follow Dylan’s appearances at the Desert Trip ‘mega festival’ at Indio’s Polo Club on October 7 and 14. The lineup also includes the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, The Who and Roger Waters.

Dylan will then head to Phoenix’s Comercia Theatre to kick off the autumn tour on October 16. The shows will wrap up on November 23 at the Broward Center For The Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale.

The American singer, songwriter recorded Fallen Angels with his touring band at Capitol Studios in Hollywood with the help of engineer Al Schmitt, who was also behind the desk on Dylan’s Frank Sinatra-inspired covers project Shadows In The Night.

Speaking of his work with Schmitt, Dylan said: “We’re like two old shoes together now, we’re so comfortable with one another now. He’s extraordinarily smart and he’s so aware of everything that’s going on, so he knows what’s happening at every moment.”

Tickets for the latest leg of Dylan’s Never Ending Tour will be available via his website from August 12.

Bob Dylan Never Ending Tour 2016

Oct 07: Indio Desert Trip Festival, CA

Oct 14: Indio Desert Trip Festival, CA

Oct 16: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Oct 18: Albuquerque Kiva Auditorium, NM

Oct 19: El Paso Abraham Chavez Theatre, TX

Oct 20: Lubbock City Bank Auditorium, TX

Oct 22: Thackerville WinStar World Casino, OK

Oct 23: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Oct 25: Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, LA

Oct 26: Baton Rouge River Center Theater, LA

Oct 27: Jackson Thalia Mara Hall, MS

Oct 29: Huntsville Von Braun Center, AL

Oct 30: Paducah The Carson Center, KY

Nov 01: Louisville The Kentucky Center For Performing Arts, KY

Nov 02: Charleston Clay Center, WV

Nov 04: Durham Durham Performing Arts Center, NC

Nov 05: Roanoke Berglund Center For The Arts, VA

Nov 06: Charlotte Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, NC

Nov 09: Knoxville Tennessee Theatre, TN

Nov 10: Columbia Township Auditorium, SC

Nov 12: Asheville Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, NC

Nov 13: Chattanooga Tivoli Theatre, TN

Nov 15: Birmingham Concert Hall, AL

Nov 16: Mobile Saenger Theatre, AL

Nov 18: Jacksonville Moran Theater, FL

Nov 19: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

Nov 20: Fort Myers Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, FL

Nov 22: Orlando Dr. Phillips Center, FL

Nov 23: Fort Lauderdale Broward Center For The Performing Arts, FL

