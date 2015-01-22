Bob Dylan does Sinatra's Stay With Me

Bob Dylan has released his cover of Frank Sinatra’s Stay With Me. It’s taken from his forthcoming collection of Sinatra covers, Shadows In The Night, which is released on February 2. Other tracks featured on the album include Some Enchanted Evening and Lucky Old Sun.

“It was a real privilege to make this album,” said Dylan. “I’ve wanted to do something like this for a long time but was never brave enough to approach 30-piece complicated arrangements and refine them down for a five-piece band… I don’t see myself as covering these songs in any way. They’ve been covered enough. Buried, as a matter a fact. What me and my band are basically doing is uncovering them. Lifting them out of the grave and bringing them into the light of day.”

In November, Dylan played a show for a lone fan for Swedish television, and in the same month told TV series Showtime that he wrote songs in the 60s because he was bored.

**Track Listing **I’m A Fool To Want You The Night We Called It A Day Stay With Me Autumn Leaves Why Try to Change Me Now Some Enchanted Evening Full Moon And Empty Arms Where Are You? What’ll I Do That Lucky Old Sun