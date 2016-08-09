Clannad founder Padraig Duggan dies aged 67

Padraig Duggan, second right, with Clannad in 1982

Clannad’s founding member Padraig Duggan has died aged 67, it’s been confirmed.

The news of the multi-instrumentalist’s death was confirmed on the band’s Facebook page, with the Irish folk outfit stating his passing followed a recurring illness.

The statement reads: “We are very sad to inform you of the loss of Padraig Duggan, musician, songwriter and founding member of Clannad.

“He died this morning in Dublin, Ireland. He was 67. Padraig, along with twin brother, Noel, were the youngest of six children of Aodh Hugh and Maire Duggan and grew up in the Gaoth Dobhair Gaeltacht in Northwest Donegal.

“Following a recurring illness, Padraig passed away in Blanchardstown Hospital, Dublin, and is survived by his wife Jan.

“Things will never be the same. We will miss him dearly.”

Duggan formed the band in 1970 and they found their feet at Leo’s Tavern, a family-owned pub in Donegal. But in 1982 they became a household name, recording the theme for ITV series Harry’s Game. It reached No.5 in the UK charts and won them an Ivor Novello songwriting award.

Following the track’s success and that of seventh album Magical Ring, Duggan and Clannad were commissioned to record music for the 26-episode TV drama series Robin Of Sherwood which ran in the UK from 1984-1986.

Following the launch of 1997’s Landmarks album, the band went on hiatus, leading Duggan and brother Noel to launch their record Rubicon in 2005. It featured an alternative version of Clannad track Liza, which is still used to teach children Gaelic in Irish schools.