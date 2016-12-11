Bloodclot featuring ex-QOTSA, Danzig men release Up In Arms

Reformed hardcore unit Bloodclot have released a lyric video for their track Up In Arms.

The band is fronted by Cro-Mags mainman John Joseph, with former Danzig and Agnostic Front guitarist Todd Youth, former Queens Of The Stone Age and Danzig drummer Joey Castillo and Queens Of The Stone Age ex-bassist Nick Oliveri rounding out the lineup.

Bloodclot existed in different formations which date back to the 1981 Bad Brains tour. Joseph and Youth rekindled their friendship after Youth filled in for AJ Novello at a Cro-Mags show and they decided to resurrect the project.

Up In Arms is the title track from their forthcoming album, which is due out next spring via Metal Blade Records. Listen to the song below.

Joseph says: “Up in Arms is a call to arms for the people of America and across the globe who are sick of the lies, death and destruction of innocent people being caused by the military industrial complex who run governments and propagate unjust wars in order to fill the bank accounts of corrupt businessmen.”

Youth adds: “If you take a look at what is going on right now in the world, corrupt politicians, war, famine, destruction of the planet by the animal agriculture industry – things have got to change before it’s too late.

“Musically I wanted to write something that gave me the feeling I had the first time that I heard Discharge, Motorhead or Bad Brains – a relentless wall of sound that makes you think.”

Further release details will be revealed in due course.

