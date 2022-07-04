Blink-182's Travis Barker shares health update after "life-threatening" emergency

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has provided an update to fans after being hospitalised with a "life-threatening" emergency last week.

Barker, 46, was reported to have been taken to hospital after alarming fans with a Tweet that simply said "God save me" last Tuesday, June 28. In a statement shared over the weekend, Barker confirmed that he is now thankfully on the mend after what turned out to be a severe episode of pancreatitis brought on by a routine procedure.

"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker explained via his social media channels. “But after dinner I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalised ever since. During the endoscopy I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."

“I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Barker's wife, media personality Kourtney Kardashain, also posted a statement, noting: “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative."

“I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay," she added. "It’s crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside of me.”

Barker drummed on this year's albums from Machine Gun Kelly, Mainstream Sellout, and Avril Lavigne, Love Sux.