Alice Glass calls out Machine Gun Kelly for "disturbing" misogynist comments, fetishising black women and teenage girls

Machine Gun Kelly has been asked to explain and apologise for crass, misogynist comments, fetishising black women and teenage girls, made in video interviews conducted while he was an emerging star in the hip-hop world.

The videos were posted in a Twitter thread by former Crystal Castles vocalist Alice Glass, who admits that she doesn't know Kelly, and has never listened to the rapper-turned-pop punk star's music.



"But all this isn't just about one artist," she clarifies. "There is a bigger picture here. This is about how men who act like this are still given power and opportunities in an industry that wilfully perpetuates sexist, racist and abusive behaviour. It needs to change."

Glass introduces her Twitter thread with a trigger warning, writing: "this video of mgk is disturbing"

In the interview clip, posted below, which seems to have been conducted on the red carpet at an awards ceremony or film premiere, Kelly is seen telling a black female interviewer that he believes that "black girls give the best head, one hundred per cent". As a prelude to the next section of the interview, a subtitle flashes up to suggest that a black woman standing behind the interviewer walks away having taken offence to what the rapper has just said, and then cuts back to the interview, to show Kelly say, "Bitch, walk the fuck away then, you fucking dirty big bitch."

"Why, as a white man, would you ever talk like this?" Alice Glass asks. "fetishizing black women and in such a disrespectful way!? show respect for Black Women who’s culture you are appropriating. apologize for this this was beyond disgusting machinegunkelly."





Glass also posts a second video clip, filmed when MGK was 23, in which he describes the then-17-year-old Kendall Jenner as his "celebrity crush". The interviewer then crudely asks if Kelly is "counting down the days" until the reality TV star/model is 18 years old.

"I'm not waiting until she's 18, I'll go now," the rapper tells the interviewer. "I'm 23, dawg, I'm not like a creepy age, you know what I'm saying, I'm 23, she's 17 and she's like a celebrity, there is no limits right there."

Referencing the clip, Alice Glass writes: "being used by an older man for sex as a child/teen can have devastating consequences that lasts years or sometimes a lifetime depending on the severity of the abuse."

"pls address this #machinegunkelly tell your fans this was a bad take. tell them this was wrong."

At the time of writing, Machine Gun Kelly has yet to address the issues raised by Glass.