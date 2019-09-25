Blanket release new video for Turn Ourselves To Stone

Prog Award-nominated post rockers Blankety have released a live-in-the-studio video for Turn Ourselves To Stone, which you can watch below.

“Turn Ourselves To Stone is one of our favourite songs to play live, often played last as we feel it offers a great finale to our performance," bassist Matt Sheldon tells Prog. "We decided to include it in our latest live session so people could hear this song the way we feel it is at its most effective, performed live.”

Blanket, who appeared at ArcTanGent Festival and supported Cellar Darling earlier this year, will tour the UK next month with PIJN as support. They will play:

Blackpool Bootleg Social - October 18

Glasgow Attic Bar - 21

Newcastle Head Of Steam - 22

Huddersfield The Parish - 23

Milton Keynes The Crauford Arms - 24

London Camden Assembly - 25

Southampton Heartbreakers - 26

Bridgwater The Cobblestones - 28

Bristol The Old England - 29

Swansea The Vault - 30

Birmingham The Flapper - 31

Leeds The Key Club - November 1

Chester The Live Rooms - 2