blanket announce two album release live shows

Prog Award-nominated post-rockers blanket have announced two live shows in November to coincide with the release of their second album, Modern Escapsim.

At the dame time the Blackpool quartet have announced they have had to move the release date of the new album from September 10 to October 8 due to production issues. Bands and record labels are all experiencing issues currently getting vinyl pressed and the band have the clear intention for all fans to have their pre-order copies of CD and Vinyl at the same time as their cinematic event screening that supports the album release.

The two live shows scheduled are London's Shacklewell Arms on November 17 and Manchester's Night People venue on November 20. Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning at 10am at the following links.

To celebrate the release of Modern Escapism, blanket will also perform the album in full in what will be the ideal pictorial accompaniment to experience this record in its most complete and cinematic form. With Through The Glass, blanket will curate a visual representation of the main themes encapsulated in the new record, the voyeuristic nature of what modern escapism is.

