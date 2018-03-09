Blackberry Smoke go country on new song Let Me Down Easy

Blackberry Smoke have released Let Me Down Easy, another song from their upcoming album Find A Light. The songs follows in the footsteps of Best Seat In The House, which was released last month, and Flesh And Bone, which came out in January.

On Let Me Down Easy Blackberry Smoke mainman Charlie Starr shares the mic with Texan singer Amanda Shires, who has played with Texas Playboys, Thrift Store Cowboys and Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and is currently working on a new album with Rival Sons producer Dave Cobb.

“I wrote Let Me Down Easy with my old buddy, Keith Nelson [former Buckcherry guitarist, who’s co-written four tracks on the new album],” says Blackberry Smoke mainman Charlie Starr. “We really wanted a cool female voice on it. I thought it would be really cool to have a female harmony on this song, sort of a Gram Parsons/Emmylou Harris kind of thing, and Amanda came to mind. Amanda Shire most definitely has a cool voice. She sings beautifully on it.”

Blackberry Smoke are currently on tour in North America, and will play at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair in the UK before returning to the US to join Lynyrd Skynyrd’s farewell tour, which climaxes in the band’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, on September 1.

Find a list of their tour dates below, along with the Find A Light tracklist. Find A Light is released on April 6.

Tour Dates

Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Lerner Theatre Elkhart, United States Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Fillmore Detroit Detroit, United States Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM ZBB Castaway Maya, Mexico Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00PM City Hall Live Brandon, United States Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Georgia Theatre Athens, United States Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Georgia Theatre Athens, United States Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Cone Denim Entertainment Center Greensboro, United States Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 8:00PM The Fillmore Charlotte, United States Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PM House Of Blues North Myrtle Beach, United States Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 8:00PM Charleston Music Hall Charleston, United States Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM The City Center Champaign, United States Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00AM Surf Ballroom Clear Lake, United States Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00AM The Stiefel Theatre Salina, United States Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Granada Theater Lawrence, United States Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00AM Gillioz Theatre Springfield, United States Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00AM The Criterion Oklahoma City, United States Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00AM Aura Portland, United States Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00AM The Strand Providence, United States Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00AM House of Blues Boston, United States Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:00PM MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION Columbia, United States Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 7:00AM The Ritz Raleigh, United States Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:00AM Stone Pony Asbury Park, United States Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall Munhall, United States Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Anthology Rochester, United States Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 7:00PM College Street Music Hall New Haven, United States Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 7:00AM The Space at Westbury Westbury, United States Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00AM The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, United States Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7:00AM Upstate Concert Hall Clifton Park, United States Friday, May 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Shoreline Amphitheater (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd) Mountain View, United States Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Glen Helen Amphitheater (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd) San Bernardino, United States Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Red Rocks Amphitheater (w/ Big Head Todd & the Monsters) Morrison, United States Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Ramblin' Man Fair (June 30-July 1) Maidstone, United Kingdom Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PM The Shed (Brothers & Sisters Reunion 2018) Maryville, United States Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 7:00PM The Shed (Brothers & Sisters Reunion 2018) Maryville, United States Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Peach Festival (Jul 19-22) Scranton, United States Friday, July 27, 2018 at 7:00PM Blossom Music Center (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd) Cuyahoga Falls, United States Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Hershey Stadium (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd) Hershey, United States Friday, August 3, 2018 at 7:00PM Hinterland Festival (Aug 3-4) Saint Charles, United States Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Sturgis, United States Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Waterfest Concert Series @ Leach Amphitheater Oshkosh, United States Friday, August 31, 2018 at 7:00PM Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd) Pelham, United States Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd) Atlanta, United States Friday, November 2, 2018 at 7:00PM 02 Academy Newcastle, United Kingdom Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 7:00PM 02 Academy Glasgow, United Kingdom Sunday, November 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 7:00PM The Telegraph Building Belfast, United Kingdom Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 7:00PM National Stadium Dublin, Ireland Friday, November 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Tramshed Cardiff, United Kingdom Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 7:00PM 02 Academy Birmingham, United Kingdom Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 7:00PM 02 Academy Bristol, United Kingdom Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Guildhall Southampton, United Kingdom Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 7:00PM 02 Shepherds Bush Empire London, United Kingdom Friday, November 16, 2018 at 7:00PM 02 Shepherds Bush Empire London, United Kingdom Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 7:00PM 02 Apollo Manchester, United Kingdom

