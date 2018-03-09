Trending

Blackberry Smoke go country on new song Let Me Down Easy

By News  

Blackberry Smoke release Let Me Down Easy from upcoming album Find A Light, out in April

Blackberry Smoke

Blackberry Smoke have released Let Me Down Easy, another song from their upcoming album Find A Light. The songs follows in the footsteps of Best Seat In The House, which was released last month, and Flesh And Bone, which came out in January.

On Let Me Down Easy Blackberry Smoke mainman Charlie Starr shares the mic with Texan singer Amanda Shires, who has played with Texas Playboys, Thrift Store Cowboys and Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and is currently working on a new album with Rival Sons producer Dave Cobb.

“I wrote Let Me Down Easy with my old buddy, Keith Nelson [former Buckcherry guitarist, who’s co-written four tracks on the new album],” says Blackberry Smoke mainman Charlie Starr. “We really wanted a cool female voice on it. I thought it would be really cool to have a female harmony on this song, sort of a Gram Parsons/Emmylou Harris kind of thing, and Amanda came to mind. Amanda Shire most definitely has a cool voice. She sings beautifully on it.”

Blackberry Smoke are currently on tour in North America, and will play at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair in the UK before returning to the US to join Lynyrd Skynyrd’s farewell tour, which climaxes in the band’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, on September 1.

Find a list of their tour dates below, along with the Find A Light tracklist. Find A Light is released on April 6.

Tour Dates

Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PMLerner TheatreElkhart, United States
Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PMFillmore DetroitDetroit, United States
Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PMZBB CastawayMaya, Mexico
Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00PMCity Hall LiveBrandon, United States
Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PMGeorgia TheatreAthens, United States
Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PMGeorgia TheatreAthens, United States
Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 7:00PMCone Denim Entertainment CenterGreensboro, United States
Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 8:00PMThe FillmoreCharlotte, United States
Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse Of BluesNorth Myrtle Beach, United States
Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 8:00PMCharleston Music HallCharleston, United States
Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PMThe City CenterChampaign, United States
Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00AMSurf BallroomClear Lake, United States
Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00AMThe Stiefel TheatreSalina, United States
Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PMGranada TheaterLawrence, United States
Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00AMGillioz TheatreSpringfield, United States
Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00AMThe CriterionOklahoma City, United States
Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00AMAuraPortland, United States
Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00AMThe StrandProvidence, United States
Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00AMHouse of BluesBoston, United States
Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:00PMMERRIWEATHER POST PAVILIONColumbia, United States
Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 7:00AMThe RitzRaleigh, United States
Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:00AMStone PonyAsbury Park, United States
Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PMCarnegie of Homestead Music HallMunhall, United States
Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 7:00PMAnthologyRochester, United States
Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 7:00PMCollege Street Music HallNew Haven, United States
Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 7:00AMThe Space at WestburyWestbury, United States
Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00AMThe Capitol TheatrePort Chester, United States
Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7:00AMUpstate Concert HallClifton Park, United States
Friday, May 25, 2018 at 7:00PMShoreline Amphitheater (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)Mountain View, United States
Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 7:00PMGlen Helen Amphitheater (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)San Bernardino, United States
Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:00PMRed Rocks Amphitheater (w/ Big Head Todd & the Monsters)Morrison, United States
Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 7:00PMRamblin' Man Fair (June 30-July 1)Maidstone, United Kingdom
Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Shed (Brothers & Sisters Reunion 2018)Maryville, United States
Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Shed (Brothers & Sisters Reunion 2018)Maryville, United States
Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 7:00PMPeach Festival (Jul 19-22)Scranton, United States
Friday, July 27, 2018 at 7:00PMBlossom Music Center (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)Cuyahoga Falls, United States
Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 7:00PMHershey Stadium (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)Hershey, United States
Friday, August 3, 2018 at 7:00PMHinterland Festival (Aug 3-4)Saint Charles, United States
Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 7:00PMSturgis Motorcycle RallySturgis, United States
Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 7:00PMWaterfest Concert Series @ Leach AmphitheaterOshkosh, United States
Friday, August 31, 2018 at 7:00PMOak Mountain Amphitheatre (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)Pelham, United States
Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 7:00PMCellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)Atlanta, United States
Friday, November 2, 2018 at 7:00PM02 AcademyNewcastle, United Kingdom
Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 7:00PM02 AcademyGlasgow, United Kingdom
Sunday, November 4, 2018 at 7:00PMRock CityNottingham, United Kingdom
Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Telegraph BuildingBelfast, United Kingdom
Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 7:00PMNational StadiumDublin, Ireland
Friday, November 9, 2018 at 7:00PMTramshedCardiff, United Kingdom
Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 7:00PM02 AcademyBirmingham, United Kingdom
Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 7:00PM02 AcademyBristol, United Kingdom
Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 7:00PMGuildhallSouthampton, United Kingdom
Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 7:00PM02 Shepherds Bush EmpireLondon, United Kingdom
Friday, November 16, 2018 at 7:00PM02 Shepherds Bush EmpireLondon, United Kingdom
Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 7:00PM02 ApolloManchester, United Kingdom

