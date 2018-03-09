Blackberry Smoke go country on new song Let Me Down Easy

Blackberry Smoke have released Let Me Down Easy, another song from their upcoming album Find A Light. The songs follows in the footsteps of Best Seat In The House, which was released last month, and Flesh And Bone, which came out in January.
On Let Me Down Easy Blackberry Smoke mainman Charlie Starr shares the mic with Texan singer Amanda Shires, who has played with Texas Playboys, Thrift Store Cowboys and Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and is currently working on a new album with Rival Sons producer Dave Cobb.
“I wrote Let Me Down Easy with my old buddy, Keith Nelson [former Buckcherry guitarist, who’s co-written four tracks on the new album],” says Blackberry Smoke mainman Charlie Starr. “We really wanted a cool female voice on it. I thought it would be really cool to have a female harmony on this song, sort of a Gram Parsons/Emmylou Harris kind of thing, and Amanda came to mind. Amanda Shire most definitely has a cool voice. She sings beautifully on it.”
Blackberry Smoke are currently on tour in North America, and will play at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair in the UK before returning to the US to join Lynyrd Skynyrd’s farewell tour, which climaxes in the band’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, on September 1.
Find a list of their tour dates below, along with the Find A Light tracklist. Find A Light is released on April 6.
- Blackberry Smoke announce UK tour
- Retro-rockers The Sheepdogs release tongue-in-cheek bar-brawl video for Nobody
- Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
- Brian Johnson joins Mick Fleetwood for cover of Route 66
Tour Dates
|Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Lerner Theatre
|Elkhart, United States
|Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Fillmore Detroit
|Detroit, United States
|Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|ZBB Castaway
|Maya, Mexico
|Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|City Hall Live
|Brandon, United States
|Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Georgia Theatre
|Athens, United States
|Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Georgia Theatre
|Athens, United States
|Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Cone Denim Entertainment Center
|Greensboro, United States
|Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 8:00PM
|The Fillmore
|Charlotte, United States
|Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House Of Blues
|North Myrtle Beach, United States
|Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Charleston Music Hall
|Charleston, United States
|Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The City Center
|Champaign, United States
|Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00AM
|Surf Ballroom
|Clear Lake, United States
|Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00AM
|The Stiefel Theatre
|Salina, United States
|Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Granada Theater
|Lawrence, United States
|Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00AM
|Gillioz Theatre
|Springfield, United States
|Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00AM
|The Criterion
|Oklahoma City, United States
|Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00AM
|Aura
|Portland, United States
|Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00AM
|The Strand
|Providence, United States
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00AM
|House of Blues
|Boston, United States
|Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION
|Columbia, United States
|Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 7:00AM
|The Ritz
|Raleigh, United States
|Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:00AM
|Stone Pony
|Asbury Park, United States
|Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
|Munhall, United States
|Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Anthology
|Rochester, United States
|Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|College Street Music Hall
|New Haven, United States
|Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 7:00AM
|The Space at Westbury
|Westbury, United States
|Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00AM
|The Capitol Theatre
|Port Chester, United States
|Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7:00AM
|Upstate Concert Hall
|Clifton Park, United States
|Friday, May 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Shoreline Amphitheater (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)
|Mountain View, United States
|Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Glen Helen Amphitheater (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)
|San Bernardino, United States
|Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Red Rocks Amphitheater (w/ Big Head Todd & the Monsters)
|Morrison, United States
|Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ramblin' Man Fair (June 30-July 1)
|Maidstone, United Kingdom
|Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Shed (Brothers & Sisters Reunion 2018)
|Maryville, United States
|Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Shed (Brothers & Sisters Reunion 2018)
|Maryville, United States
|Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Peach Festival (Jul 19-22)
|Scranton, United States
|Friday, July 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Blossom Music Center (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)
|Cuyahoga Falls, United States
|Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hershey Stadium (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)
|Hershey, United States
|Friday, August 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hinterland Festival (Aug 3-4)
|Saint Charles, United States
|Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
|Sturgis, United States
|Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Waterfest Concert Series @ Leach Amphitheater
|Oshkosh, United States
|Friday, August 31, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)
|Pelham, United States
|Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)
|Atlanta, United States
|Friday, November 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|02 Academy
|Newcastle, United Kingdom
|Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|02 Academy
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|Sunday, November 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rock City
|Nottingham, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Telegraph Building
|Belfast, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|National Stadium
|Dublin, Ireland
|Friday, November 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Tramshed
|Cardiff, United Kingdom
|Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|02 Academy
|Birmingham, United Kingdom
|Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|02 Academy
|Bristol, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Guildhall
|Southampton, United Kingdom
|Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|02 Shepherds Bush Empire
|London, United Kingdom
|Friday, November 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|02 Shepherds Bush Empire
|London, United Kingdom
|Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|02 Apollo
|Manchester, United Kingdom