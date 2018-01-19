Blackberry Smoke return with new single and album

Blackberry Smoke have announced that their sixth studio album will arrive later this year.

It’s titled Find A Light and it’ll be released on April 6 via Earache Records. It features 13 new songs which were written and co-written by vocalist and guitarist Charlie Starr.

He’s joined on the album by bassist Richard Turner, drummer Brit Turner, drummer Paul Jackson and keyboardist Brandon Still. Special guests include Robert Randolph, Amanda Shires and The Wood Brothers.

Starr says: “The new album is a melting pot of Blackberry Smoke music with a wide range of sound and emotion. I think it’s our most inspired work yet.”

To mark the announcement, the Atlanta-based outfit have released the first single from the follow-up to 2016’s Like An Arrow: Flesh And Bone.

Pre-orders for Find A Light are now open, while a signed LP is also available.

Blackberry Smoke are about to embark on a US tour and also have dates planned in Mexico and will play at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair in the UK.

Find a list of their tour dates below, along with the Find A Light cover art and tracklist.

Blackberry Smoke Find A Light tracklist

Flesh And Bone Run Away From It All The Crooked Kind Medicate My Mind I’ve Got This Song Best Seat In The House I’ll Keep Ramblin’ (feat. Robert Randolph) Seems So Far Lord Strike Me Dead Let Me Down Easy (feat. Amanda Shires) Nobody Gives A Damn Till The Wheels Fall Off Mother Mountain (feat. The Wood Bros)

Tour Dates

Friday, January 19, 2018 at 7:00PM House Of Blues New Orleans, United States Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 7:00PM House Of Blues New Orleans, United States Monday, January 22, 2018 at 12:00PM The Outlaw Country Cruise (Jan 22-26) New Orleans, United States Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Uptown Theatre Kansas City, United States Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, United States Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Horseshoe Casino's Bluesville Robinsonville, United States Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 7:00PM The Pageant Saint Louis, United States Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Plaza Theatre Glasgow, United States Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Plaza Theatre Glasgow, United States Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:00PM The Bell Auditorium Augusta, United States Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Tivoli Theatre Chattanooga, United States Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Harvester Performance Center Rocky Mount, United States Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Harvester Performance Center Rocky Mount, United States Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Florida Theatre Jacksonville, United States Friday, March 2, 2018 at 4:00PM Funk Fest Punta Gorda Punta Gorda, United States Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:00PM Church Street Orlando, United States Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Ground Zero Showroom Traverse City, United States Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Lerner Theatre Elkhart, United States Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Fillmore Detroit Detroit, United States Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM ZBB Castaway Maya, Mexico Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00PM City Hall Live Brandon, United States Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Georgia Theatre Athens, United States Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Georgia Theatre Athens, United States Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Ramblin' Man Fair (June 30-July 1) Maidstone, United Kingdom Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Peach Festival (Jul 19-22) Scranton, United States

