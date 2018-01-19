Blackberry Smoke return with new single and album

Blackberry Smoke have announced that their sixth studio album will arrive later this year.
It’s titled Find A Light and it’ll be released on April 6 via Earache Records. It features 13 new songs which were written and co-written by vocalist and guitarist Charlie Starr.
He’s joined on the album by bassist Richard Turner, drummer Brit Turner, drummer Paul Jackson and keyboardist Brandon Still. Special guests include Robert Randolph, Amanda Shires and The Wood Brothers.
Starr says: “The new album is a melting pot of Blackberry Smoke music with a wide range of sound and emotion. I think it’s our most inspired work yet.”
To mark the announcement, the Atlanta-based outfit have released the first single from the follow-up to 2016’s Like An Arrow: Flesh And Bone.
Pre-orders for Find A Light are now open, while a signed LP is also available.
Blackberry Smoke are about to embark on a US tour and also have dates planned in Mexico and will play at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair in the UK.
Find a list of their tour dates below, along with the Find A Light cover art and tracklist.
Blackberry Smoke Find A Light tracklist
- Flesh And Bone
- Run Away From It All
- The Crooked Kind
- Medicate My Mind
- I’ve Got This Song
- Best Seat In The House
- I’ll Keep Ramblin’ (feat. Robert Randolph)
- Seems So Far
- Lord Strike Me Dead
- Let Me Down Easy (feat. Amanda Shires)
- Nobody Gives A Damn
- Till The Wheels Fall Off
- Mother Mountain (feat. The Wood Bros)
Tour Dates
|Friday, January 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House Of Blues
|New Orleans, United States
|Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House Of Blues
|New Orleans, United States
|Monday, January 22, 2018 at 12:00PM
|The Outlaw Country Cruise (Jan 22-26)
|New Orleans, United States
|Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Uptown Theatre
|Kansas City, United States
|Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Cain's Ballroom
|Tulsa, United States
|Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Horseshoe Casino's Bluesville
|Robinsonville, United States
|Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Pageant
|Saint Louis, United States
|Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Plaza Theatre
|Glasgow, United States
|Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Plaza Theatre
|Glasgow, United States
|Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Bell Auditorium
|Augusta, United States
|Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Tivoli Theatre
|Chattanooga, United States
|Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Harvester Performance Center
|Rocky Mount, United States
|Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Harvester Performance Center
|Rocky Mount, United States
|Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Florida Theatre
|Jacksonville, United States
|Friday, March 2, 2018 at 4:00PM
|Funk Fest Punta Gorda
|Punta Gorda, United States
|Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Church Street
|Orlando, United States
|Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ground Zero Showroom
|Traverse City, United States
|Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Lerner Theatre
|Elkhart, United States
|Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Fillmore Detroit
|Detroit, United States
|Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|ZBB Castaway
|Maya, Mexico
|Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|City Hall Live
|Brandon, United States
|Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Georgia Theatre
|Athens, United States
|Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Georgia Theatre
|Athens, United States
|Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ramblin' Man Fair (June 30-July 1)
|Maidstone, United Kingdom
|Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Peach Festival (Jul 19-22)
|Scranton, United States
