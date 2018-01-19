Trending

Blackberry Smoke return with new single and album

Blackberry Smoke will release their 6th studio album Find A Light in April - listen to new track Flesh And Bone

Blackberry Smoke have announced that their sixth studio album will arrive later this year.

It’s titled Find A Light and it’ll be released on April 6 via Earache Records. It features 13 new songs which were written and co-written by vocalist and guitarist Charlie Starr.

He’s joined on the album by bassist Richard Turner, drummer Brit Turner, drummer Paul Jackson and keyboardist Brandon Still. Special guests include Robert Randolph, Amanda Shires and The Wood Brothers.

Starr says: “The new album is a melting pot of Blackberry Smoke music with a wide range of sound and emotion. I think it’s our most inspired work yet.”

To mark the announcement, the Atlanta-based outfit have released the first single from the follow-up to 2016’s Like An Arrow: Flesh And Bone.

Pre-orders for Find A Light are now open, while a signed LP is also available.

Blackberry Smoke are about to embark on a US tour and also have dates planned in Mexico and will play at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair in the UK.

Find a list of their tour dates below, along with the Find A Light cover art and tracklist.

Blackberry Smoke Find A Light tracklist

  1. Flesh And Bone
  2. Run Away From It All
  3. The Crooked Kind
  4. Medicate My Mind
  5. I’ve Got This Song
  6. Best Seat In The House
  7. I’ll Keep Ramblin’ (feat. Robert Randolph)
  8. Seems So Far
  9. Lord Strike Me Dead
  10. Let Me Down Easy (feat. Amanda Shires)
  11. Nobody Gives A Damn
  12. Till The Wheels Fall Off
  13. Mother Mountain (feat. The Wood Bros)

Tour Dates

