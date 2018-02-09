Mott The Hoople to headline Ramblin’ Man Fair 2018

Ramblin’ Man Fair organisers have confirmed that Mott The Hoople will join The Cult as headliners at this year’s festival.

It’ll take place at Mote Park, Kent, between June 30 and July 1, with organisers previously revealing that artists including Fish, Von Hertzen Brothers, Mostly Autumn, The Cadillac Three, Steel Panther, Halestorm, Sons Of Apollo, Blackberry Smoke and Steve Earle And The Dukes would play sets at the event.

Now Mott The Hoople, featuring the core trio of vocalist and guitarist Ian Hunter, guitarist Ariel Bender and keyboardist Morgan Fisher, will join them.

The lineup will also include guitarists James Mastro and Mark Bosch, keyboardist Dennis Dibrizzi, bassist Paul Page and drummer Steve Holley.

Due to ongoing ill health, Mick Ralphs will not be able to appear, but has given his blessing.

Hunter says: “Looking forward to realigning with my old Mott The Hoople mates: the great Ariel Bender and the sartorial Morgan Fisher at Ramblin’ Man Fair in June.

“Both toured extensively with Mott and both were featured heavily of The Hoople album after Mick Ralphs and Verden Allen left the band.

“I know many people were disappointed when neither appeared on the 2009 and 2013 get-togethers – hope this makes up for it!”

Further artists will be announced in due course, while tickets are now available.

Find a full list of the confirmed artists in the latest lineup poster below.

