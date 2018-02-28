Blackberry Smoke announce UK tour

Atlanta-based rockers Blackberry Smoke have announced 12 UK and Ireland dates for November. The band, whose Find A Light album is released in April, will kick off their tour with a show at the O2 Academy in Newcastle before finishing up the tour in Manchester two week later. Tickets go on sale this Friday (full dates below).

Blackberry Smoke mainman Charlie Starr says, “We can’t wait to get back to the UK and share our new album Find A Light with all or our brothers and sisters, friends and family there.”

Blackberry Smoke are currently on tour in North America, and will play at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair in the UK before returning to the US to join Lynyrd Skynyrd’s farewell tour, which climaxes in the band’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, on September 1.

Earlier this month Blackberry Smoke Best Seat In The House from Find A Light, following hard in the footsteps of Flesh And Bone, which was released last month.

“The new album is a melting pot of Blackberry Smoke music, with a wide range of sound and emotion,” says Starr. “I think it’s our most inspired work yet.” Pre-orders for Find A Light are now open. The album is released on April 6.

Blackberry Smoke 2018 UK Tour

What happened when Biters and Blackberry Smoke stormed London's Roundhouse