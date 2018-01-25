Lynyrd Skynyrd announce farewell tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced that their farewell tour will take place later this year.

They’ll play dates on The Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour across North America, where they’ll be joined on the road by various artists including Bad Company, Blackberry Smoke, Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr, the Charlie Daniels Band, the Marshall Tucker Band. 38 Special and Blackfoot.

Guitarist Gary Rossington says: “It’s hard to imagine, after all these years, the band that Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins and myself started back in Jacksonville, would resonate for this long and to so many generations of fans.

“I’m certain they are looking down from above, amazed that the music has touched so many.”

Vocalist Johnny Van Zant adds: “We’ve been blessed by these great songs and the messages they carry to the fans. It’s been a true honour to try and fill in my brother’s footsteps for the past 31 years, keeping the music and his spirit, alive.”

Tickets will be available through the official Lynyrd Skynyrd website from 10am local time on February 2. Passes for their show at Mansfield’s Xfinity Centre will go on sale at 11am, while tickets for the Detroit performance will be available from 10am on February 3.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

May 04: West Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheatre, FL

May 05: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

May 11: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

May 12: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

May 18: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

May 19: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

May 25: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

May 26: San Bernardino Glen Helen Amphitheater, CA

Jun 22: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jun 23: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre, NY

Jun 29: Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Jun 30: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilions, NC

Jul 06: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Jul 07: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 13: Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Jul 14: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 20: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 21: Bethel Woods Center For The Arts, NY

Jul 27: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 28: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 03: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 04: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Aug 10: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 11: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 17: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 18: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 24: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Aug 25: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 31: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Sep 01: Atlanta Cellairis Amphitheatre, GA

