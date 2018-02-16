Blackberry Smoke release Best Seat In The House

Blackberry Smoke have released another track from their upcoming album, Find A Light, the follow-up to 2016’s Like An Arrow. The new song is Best Seat In The House, and follows hard in the footsteps of Flesh And Bone, which was released last month.
“The new album is a melting pot of Blackberry Smoke music, with a wide range of sound and emotion,” says Smoke mainman Charlie Starr. “I think it’s our most inspired work yet.” Pre-orders for Find A Light are now open.
Blackberry Smoke are currently on tour in North America, and will play at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair in the UK before returning to the US to join Lynyrd Skynyrd’s farewell tour, which climaxes in the band’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, on September 1.
Find a list of their tour dates below, along with the Find A Light cover art and tracklist. Find A Light is released on April 6.
Blackberry Smoke Find A Light tracklist
- Flesh And Bone
- Run Away From It All
- The Crooked Kind
- Medicate My Mind
- I’ve Got This Song
- Best Seat In The House
- I’ll Keep Ramblin’ (feat. Robert Randolph)
- Seems So Far
- Lord Strike Me Dead
- Let Me Down Easy (feat. Amanda Shires)
- Nobody Gives A Damn
- Till The Wheels Fall Off
- Mother Mountain (feat. The Wood Bros)
Tour Dates
|Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Plaza Theatre
|Glasgow, United States
|Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Plaza Theatre
|Glasgow, United States
|Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Bell Auditorium
|Augusta, United States
|Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Tivoli Theatre
|Chattanooga, United States
|Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Harvester Performance Center
|Rocky Mount, United States
|Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Harvester Performance Center
|Rocky Mount, United States
|Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Florida Theatre (w/ Wayland)
|Jacksonville, United States
|Friday, March 2, 2018 at 4:00PM
|Funk Fest Punta Gorda
|Punta Gorda, United States
|Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Church Street (w/ Wayland)
|Orlando, United States
|Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ground Zero Showroom
|Traverse City, United States
|Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Lerner Theatre
|Elkhart, United States
|Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Fillmore Detroit
|Detroit, United States
|Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|ZBB Castaway
|Maya, Mexico
|Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|City Hall Live
|Brandon, United States
|Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Georgia Theatre
|Athens, United States
|Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Georgia Theatre
|Athens, United States
|Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Cone Denim Entertainment Center
|Greensboro, United States
|Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 8:00PM
|The Fillmore
|Charlotte, United States
|Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House Of Blues
|North Myrtle Beach, United States
|Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Charleston Music Hall
|Charleston, United States
|Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00AM
|Surf Ballroom
|Clear Lake, United States
|Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00AM
|The Stiefel Theatre
|Salina, United States
|Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Granada Theater
|Lawrence, United States
|Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00AM
|Gillioz Theatre
|Springfield, United States
|Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00AM
|The Criterion
|Oklahoma City, United States
|Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00AM
|Aura
|Portland, United States
|Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00AM
|The Strand
|Providence, United States
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00AM
|House of Blues
|Boston, United States
|Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Merriweather Post Pavilion
|Columbia, United States
|Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 7:00AM
|The Ritz
|Raleigh, United States
|Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:00AM
|Stone Pony
|Asbury Park, United States
|Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 7:00AM
|The Space at Westbury
|Westbury, United States
|Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00AM
|The Capitol Theatre
|Port Chester, United States
|Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7:00AM
|Upstate Concert Hall
|Clifton Park, United States
|Friday, May 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Shoreline Amphitheater (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)
|Mountain View, United States
|Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Glen Helen Amphitheater (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)
|San Bernardino, United States
|Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ramblin' Man Fair (June 30-July 1)
|Maidstone, United Kingdom
|Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Shed (Brothers & Sisters Reunion 2018)
|Maryville, United States
|Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Shed (Brothers & Sisters Reunion 2018)
|Maryville, United States
|Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Peach Festival (Jul 19-22)
|Scranton, United States
|Friday, July 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Blossom Music Center (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)
|Cuyahoga Falls, United States
|Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hershey Stadium (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)
|Hershey, United States
|Friday, August 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hinterland Festival (Aug 3-4)
|Saint Charles, United States
|Friday, August 31, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)
|Pelham, United States
|Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)
|Atlanta, United States
