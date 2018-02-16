Trending

Blackberry Smoke release Best Seat In The House

By News  

Southern Rock saviours Blackberry Smoke release a second track from upcoming album Find A Light

Blackberry Smoke

Blackberry Smoke have released another track from their upcoming album, Find A Light, the follow-up to 2016’s Like An Arrow. The new song is Best Seat In The House, and follows hard in the footsteps of Flesh And Bone, which was released last month.

“The new album is a melting pot of Blackberry Smoke music, with a wide range of sound and emotion,” says Smoke mainman Charlie Starr. “I think it’s our most inspired work yet.” Pre-orders for Find A Light are now open.

Blackberry Smoke are currently on tour in North America, and will play at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair in the UK before returning to the US to join Lynyrd Skynyrd’s farewell tour, which climaxes in the band’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, on September 1.

Find a list of their tour dates below, along with the Find A Light cover art and tracklist. Find A Light is released on April 6.

Blackberry Smoke Find A Light tracklist

  1. Flesh And Bone
  2. Run Away From It All
  3. The Crooked Kind
  4. Medicate My Mind
  5. I’ve Got This Song
  6. Best Seat In The House
  7. I’ll Keep Ramblin’ (feat. Robert Randolph)
  8. Seems So Far
  9. Lord Strike Me Dead
  10. Let Me Down Easy (feat. Amanda Shires)
  11. Nobody Gives A Damn
  12. Till The Wheels Fall Off
  13. Mother Mountain (feat. The Wood Bros)

Tour Dates

Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:00PMPlaza TheatreGlasgow, United States
Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PMPlaza TheatreGlasgow, United States
Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Bell AuditoriumAugusta, United States
Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PMTivoli TheatreChattanooga, United States
Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:00PMHarvester Performance CenterRocky Mount, United States
Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 7:00PMHarvester Performance CenterRocky Mount, United States
Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7:00PMFlorida Theatre (w/ Wayland)Jacksonville, United States
Friday, March 2, 2018 at 4:00PMFunk Fest Punta GordaPunta Gorda, United States
Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:00PMChurch Street (w/ Wayland)Orlando, United States
Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PMGround Zero ShowroomTraverse City, United States
Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PMLerner TheatreElkhart, United States
Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PMFillmore DetroitDetroit, United States
Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PMZBB CastawayMaya, Mexico
Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00PMCity Hall LiveBrandon, United States
Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PMGeorgia TheatreAthens, United States
Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PMGeorgia TheatreAthens, United States
Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 7:00PMCone Denim Entertainment CenterGreensboro, United States
Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 8:00PMThe FillmoreCharlotte, United States
Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse Of BluesNorth Myrtle Beach, United States
Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 8:00PMCharleston Music HallCharleston, United States
Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00AMSurf BallroomClear Lake, United States
Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00AMThe Stiefel TheatreSalina, United States
Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PMGranada TheaterLawrence, United States
Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00AMGillioz TheatreSpringfield, United States
Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00AMThe CriterionOklahoma City, United States
Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00AMAuraPortland, United States
Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00AMThe StrandProvidence, United States
Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00AMHouse of BluesBoston, United States
Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:00PMMerriweather Post PavilionColumbia, United States
Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 7:00AMThe RitzRaleigh, United States
Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:00AMStone PonyAsbury Park, United States
Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 7:00AMThe Space at WestburyWestbury, United States
Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00AMThe Capitol TheatrePort Chester, United States
Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7:00AMUpstate Concert HallClifton Park, United States
Friday, May 25, 2018 at 7:00PMShoreline Amphitheater (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)Mountain View, United States
Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 7:00PMGlen Helen Amphitheater (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)San Bernardino, United States
Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 7:00PMRamblin' Man Fair (June 30-July 1)Maidstone, United Kingdom
Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Shed (Brothers & Sisters Reunion 2018)Maryville, United States
Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Shed (Brothers & Sisters Reunion 2018)Maryville, United States
Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 7:00PMPeach Festival (Jul 19-22)Scranton, United States
Friday, July 27, 2018 at 7:00PMBlossom Music Center (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)Cuyahoga Falls, United States
Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 7:00PMHershey Stadium (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)Hershey, United States
Friday, August 3, 2018 at 7:00PMHinterland Festival (Aug 3-4)Saint Charles, United States
Friday, August 31, 2018 at 7:00PMOak Mountain Amphitheatre (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)Pelham, United States
Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 7:00PMCellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd)Atlanta, United States

10 songs I wish I'd written, by Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr