Blackberry Smoke release Best Seat In The House

Blackberry Smoke have released another track from their upcoming album, Find A Light, the follow-up to 2016’s Like An Arrow. The new song is Best Seat In The House, and follows hard in the footsteps of Flesh And Bone, which was released last month.

“The new album is a melting pot of Blackberry Smoke music, with a wide range of sound and emotion,” says Smoke mainman Charlie Starr. “I think it’s our most inspired work yet.” Pre-orders for Find A Light are now open.

Blackberry Smoke are currently on tour in North America, and will play at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair in the UK before returning to the US to join Lynyrd Skynyrd’s farewell tour, which climaxes in the band’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, on September 1.

Find a list of their tour dates below, along with the Find A Light cover art and tracklist. Find A Light is released on April 6.

Blackberry Smoke Find A Light tracklist

Flesh And Bone Run Away From It All The Crooked Kind Medicate My Mind I’ve Got This Song Best Seat In The House I’ll Keep Ramblin’ (feat. Robert Randolph) Seems So Far Lord Strike Me Dead Let Me Down Easy (feat. Amanda Shires) Nobody Gives A Damn Till The Wheels Fall Off Mother Mountain (feat. The Wood Bros)

Tour Dates

Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Plaza Theatre Glasgow, United States Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Plaza Theatre Glasgow, United States Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:00PM The Bell Auditorium Augusta, United States Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Tivoli Theatre Chattanooga, United States Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Harvester Performance Center Rocky Mount, United States Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Harvester Performance Center Rocky Mount, United States Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Florida Theatre (w/ Wayland) Jacksonville, United States Friday, March 2, 2018 at 4:00PM Funk Fest Punta Gorda Punta Gorda, United States Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:00PM Church Street (w/ Wayland) Orlando, United States Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Ground Zero Showroom Traverse City, United States Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Lerner Theatre Elkhart, United States Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Fillmore Detroit Detroit, United States Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM ZBB Castaway Maya, Mexico Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00PM City Hall Live Brandon, United States Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Georgia Theatre Athens, United States Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Georgia Theatre Athens, United States Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Cone Denim Entertainment Center Greensboro, United States Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 8:00PM The Fillmore Charlotte, United States Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PM House Of Blues North Myrtle Beach, United States Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 8:00PM Charleston Music Hall Charleston, United States Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00AM Surf Ballroom Clear Lake, United States Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00AM The Stiefel Theatre Salina, United States Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Granada Theater Lawrence, United States Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00AM Gillioz Theatre Springfield, United States Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00AM The Criterion Oklahoma City, United States Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00AM Aura Portland, United States Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00AM The Strand Providence, United States Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00AM House of Blues Boston, United States Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, United States Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 7:00AM The Ritz Raleigh, United States Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:00AM Stone Pony Asbury Park, United States Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 7:00AM The Space at Westbury Westbury, United States Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00AM The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, United States Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7:00AM Upstate Concert Hall Clifton Park, United States Friday, May 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Shoreline Amphitheater (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd) Mountain View, United States Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Glen Helen Amphitheater (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd) San Bernardino, United States Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Ramblin' Man Fair (June 30-July 1) Maidstone, United Kingdom Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PM The Shed (Brothers & Sisters Reunion 2018) Maryville, United States Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 7:00PM The Shed (Brothers & Sisters Reunion 2018) Maryville, United States Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Peach Festival (Jul 19-22) Scranton, United States Friday, July 27, 2018 at 7:00PM Blossom Music Center (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd) Cuyahoga Falls, United States Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Hershey Stadium (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd) Hershey, United States Friday, August 3, 2018 at 7:00PM Hinterland Festival (Aug 3-4) Saint Charles, United States Friday, August 31, 2018 at 7:00PM Oak Mountain Amphitheatre (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd) Pelham, United States Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood (w/ Lynyrd Skynyrd) Atlanta, United States

10 songs I wish I'd written, by Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr