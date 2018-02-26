Rolling Stones tour & tickets: where to buy tickets for the No Filter tour 2018

The Rolling Stones will bring their No Filter tour to The UK and Ireland this summer. The band will play Dublin’s Croke Park on May 17 before heading to London on May 22 and 25. Shows in Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff will follow, before the band return to London for a third show. Full details below.

Rolling Stones UK No Filter Tour Tickets (individual venue ticket links below)

The band have also added dates in Berlin, Marseille, Stuttgart, Prague and Warsaw. Tickets for the UK go on general sale Friday March 2.

“This part of the No Filter tour is really special for the Stones,” says Mick Jagger. “We are looking forward to getting back onstage in the summer and playing to fans in the UK and Ireland. It’s always exhilarating going to cities we haven’t played for quite a while and also some new venues for us like Old Trafford & The London Stadium.’”

Keith Richards adds, “It’s such a joy to play with this band there’s no stopping us, we’re only just getting started really.”

Charlie Watts says, “The Stones audience is the glue that keeps us together. The best and most satisfying moment is when you are reaching the end of the show and they are all going nuts.”

“When I look out at the sea of people when we play all I can see is smiles,” adds Ronnie Woods. “It’s heart-warming and I’m glad we make people happy. Music makes me happy, and it makes them happy… its infectious”

Rolling Stones No Filter Tour 2018

May 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland [Buy Tickets]

May 22: London Stadium, UK [Buy Tickets]

May 25: London Stadium, UK [Buy Tickets]

Jun 05: Manchester Old Trafford, UK [Buy Tickets]

Jun 09: Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium, UK [Buy Tickets]

Jun 15: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK [Buy Tickets]

Jun 19: London Twickenham, UK [Buy Tickets]

Jun 22: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany [Buy Tickets]

Jun 26: Marseille Orange Velodrome, France [Comng soon]

Jun 30: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany [Buy Tickets]

Jul 04: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic [Coming soon]

Jul 08: Warsaw Pge Narodowy Stadium, Poland [Buy Tickets]

The Rolling Stones (Image: © Manfred Vogel)

What happened when The Rolling Stones and Lynyrd Skynyrd played Knebworth