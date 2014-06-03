Black Veil Brides fix up 10 UK shows

Black Veil Brides have announced a 10-date UK tour in support of their upcoming fourth album.
The band are set to release the record – tentatively titled BVB4 – in October, with the tour starting in Cardiff on October 3.
Metallica and Bon Jovi producer Bob Rock has been recruited for the recording sessions.
It will be their first album since 2013’s Wretched And Divine: The Story Of The Wild Ones.
BVB 2014 UK tour
Oct 03: Great Hall Cardiff University
Oct 04: O2 Academy Brixton
Oct 05: O2 Guildhall Southampton
Oct 07: O2 Academy Birmingham
Oct 08: Rock City Nottingham
Oct 09: UEA LCR Norwich
Oct 11: Great Hall Exeter
Oct 12: O2 Apollo Manchester
Oct 13: O2 Academy Newcastle
Oct 17:O2 Academy Leeds