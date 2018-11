Black Veil Brides have confirmed one of rock music’s biggest producers for their next studio album.

The Hollywood rockers will enlist the services of Bob Rock, who has previously twiddled the knobs for everyone from Metallica and Bon Jovi to The Offspring and, er, Nelly Furtado, for the follow-up to last year’s concept opus, Wretched And Divine: The Story Of The Wild Ones.

Expect that to land either at the very end of 2014 or early next year.