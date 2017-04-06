Black Star Riders premiere Dancing With The Wrong Girl video

Black Star Riders have released a video for their track Dancing With The Wrong Girl.

It was filmed at East London’s God’s Own Junkyard and directed by Louis Catlett. The track features on the band’s latest album Heavy Fire, which launched in February via Nuclear Blast.

Lead vocalist and guitarist Ricky Warwick says of the track: “The greatest lie we can endure is from our own denial – sometimes two wrongs can make it alright.”

The band wrapped up a tour of the UK are Ireland last month, but have a string of dates lined up across Europe over the coming months – including an appearance at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, on July 29.

Warwick said about playing the UK festival: “Black Star Riders are delighted to make their Ramblin’ Man debut at this year’s festival.

“Having played there last year with Thin Lizzy and Warwick/Johnson, I can vouch for what a wonderful and atmospheric experience it is. Black Star Riders will be ready and primed.”

Find a full list of Black Star Riders’ tour dates below.

May 24: Dusseldorf Mitsibushi Electric Halle, Germany

May 25: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

May 28: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

May 29: Dresden Junge Garde, Germany

May 30: Leipzig Parkbuhne, Germany

Jun 02: Rostock HanseMesse, Germany

Jun 03: Hamburg Mehr! Theatre, Germany

Jun 07: Norje Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 10: Twistringen Alte Ziegelei, Germany

Jun 16: Dessel Graspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 17: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock Festival, Austria

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 24: Fredrikstad Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 25: Hinwil Rock The Ring Festival, Switzerland

Jul 02: Barcelona RockFest 2017, Spain

Jul 29: Kent Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

