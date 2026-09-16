(Image credit: Press)

The much talked-about Back To The Beginning concert movie, capturing Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s farewell show, has finally got an official release date.

Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning will get a global cinema release on October 28, for a limited time. Shot at Villa Park in Sabbath’s hometown of Birmingham on July 5, 2025 and directed by Ben Wainwright-Pearce, who was also responsible for Taylor Swift’ The Eras Tour concert movie, the film’s producers say it “definitively captures the triumphant final live performance from Ozzy Osbourne and the original Black Sabbath lineup.”

The Back To The Beginning show featured the first performance by the original Black Sabbath line-up of Ozzy, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward in 20 years. It also marked Ozzy’s last ever solo performance – the singer died just over two weeks later, on July 22.

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“It was a closure for the band and it was a good way to go out, I think,” says Tony Iommi of the show, while Geezer Butler adds: “To me it was like pure love. It was just a wave of love. It’s the only way I can describe it really. I mean I could feel it as if it is like tangible.”

As well as sets from Ozzy and Sabbath, the Back To The Beginning bill also featured a Who‘s Who of rock and metal, including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer, Halestorm and more. Speaking to Metal Hammer recently, Sharon Osbourne said that footage of the other bands’ sets also appears in the film.

“Back To The Beginning came about because I asked Ozzy what would really make him happy,” says Sharon. “And he said the only thing that would make him happy was if he could perform again and say goodbye to his fans. That’s all he wanted to do. He wanted to say goodbye and thank you.”

“There’s never been anything like that that’s happened in the history of rock and roll,” adds Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who was musical director of the Back To The Beginning show and helped pull the bill together. “There’s never been a precedent for a show like this… [Black Sabbath] gets to play their final show basically in the Ground Zero of where they created heavy metal.”

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Tickets for Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning go on sale Thursday September 24 at 3pm BST/7am PT/10am ET / 4pm CEST, and are available from backtothebeginning.com.

Ozzy Osbourne at Back To The Beginning, July 5, 2025 (Image credit: Press)

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