"See and be a part of all the unseen moments that made this last tour one of the wildest, most memorable rides of our career." Kiss announce End Of The Road documentary

Kiss are to release a new documentary covering their farewell tour.

Directed by DJ Viola, Kiss: End Of The Road will debut on the band's web site KissOnline.com with a special live streaming event on November 19.

The band's farewell tour began on January 31, 2019 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, and ended on December 2, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. In total the tour took in 250 shows.

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A press statement for the documentary reads, "With unprecedented access to Kiss' historic "End Of The Road" world tour, Kiss: End Of The Road chronicles the final live chapter of one of rock's most legendary bands, capturing the camaraderie, conflicts, challenges, and emotion behind their journey to one last performance at Madison Square Garden, while also exploring how the band plans to carry its legacy forward in the years ahead."



"The End Of The Road world tour was the culmination of fifty years of touring to elevate the live concert experience for fans old and new," says guitarist/vocalist Paul Stanley. "A defining moment in Kiss history. The documentary takes everyone along with us to see and be a part of all the unseen moments that made this last tour one of the wildest, most memorable rides of our career. We can't wait for the world to see it through our eyes for the very first time and relive the magic of these shows."

Bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons adds: "This documentary showcases the closing chapter of our touring career, back in New York where it all started for us. The Madison Square Garden shows were full of raw energy and the film gives an inside perspective for the very first time. We can't wait for everyone to see it and experience the world of Kiss in a way they've never seen before."

Watch the trailer below.

KISS: End of The Road – The Documentary - YouTube Watch On

Band co-founders Simmons and Stanley have already began talking up the forthcoming Kiss avatar show, which is set to launch in Las Vegas in 2028.

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The production, co-created by KISS and Pophouse Entertainment, the Swedish music investment firm co-founded by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus, was teased at Kiss' final show at New York's Madison Square Garden, and will be hosted in a bespoke theatre in 'Sin City', with avatars created by the George Lucas-founded visual effects company, Industrial Light & Magic.

Simmons and Stanely discussed the as-yet-untitled show in the May 2026 issue of Pollstar magazine.



"It will be a true immersive experience that really magnifies the band and the iconic nature of what we’ve built for 50 years," said Paul Stanley. "It’s very different from anything else that’s been out there. It has really no connection to some of the experimental holograms that were tried in the past, which were really very primitive. This will be virtually seeing us. My avatar looks just like me, not a cartoon or an artist rendition. The great thing about being an icon is you can stay young forever."



"Pophouse is a terrific bunch of entrepreneurial futurists," Simmons added. "They did buy our makeup and the tunes, yes, but what they’re deep into is planting seeds for the future to make it even bigger.



"The fans should start to think about this as not the end of anything," he said. "This is the phoenix rising out of the ashes. As a form of life, caterpillars aren’t very impressive, but they survive, and then it looks like they’re dying as they go into a cocoon. But then you get a beautiful butterfly that sprouts wings and goes to places and soars above that the caterpillar never imagined. This is not the end. This is the beginning."