Get in the Halloween spirit by having Kirk Hammett read you Edgar Allen Poe, soundtracked by a Metallica song
The metal giants’ horror hound presents The Raven, as his band continue their residency at the Sphere
Metallica’s Kirk Hammett has helped usher in Halloween by reading The Raven by Edgar Allen Poe.
On Tuesday (October 27), San Francisco’s thrash metal giants got their lead guitarist and resident horror hound to chill fans with the 1845 poem, long a staple of Gothic literature, soundtracked by the song Inamorata from their 2023 album 72 Seasons. Watch below.
Hammett has made no secret of his lifelong love for horror. He has an array of ESP KH-2 guitars decorated to feature iconic scary film figures, with respective models depicting Boris Karloff as Frankenstein’s monster, Bela Lugosi as Count Dracula and Elsa Lanchester as The Bride in Bride Of Frankenstein.
Another model is designed to resemble a Ouija board: a fixture of horror films since one was used to inadvertently summon the demon Pazuzu in the 1973 classic The Exorcist.
In addition, Hammett, 63, hosted the horror convention Kirk Von Hammett’s Fear FestEvil from 2014 to 2015. The events featured live performances, signings and panels all rooted in the guitarist’s passion for the spooky.
During a 2022 interview with Gibson Guitars, Hammett spoke about how 1974’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre “truly” frightened him growing up.
“There was a buzz on the street and everyone was talking about it,” he said. “I remember going to see it and truly being frightened because there hadn’t been a film like that up to that point that was so graphic and violent in its brutality. There wasn’t anything like that. I remember me and my friends leaving the theatre shaking our heads going, ‘Wow’, and looking at each other wondering, ‘Did we just see that?!’ It was a real experience.”
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
He also spoke about The Exorcist, explaining how it affected him as a Catholic kid: “I thought the perpetrators of that film were coming after me next,” he said. “It was an honest fear when we were kids. For the next four months I slept with the lights on every single night.”
Hammett joined Metallica in 1983, shortly before the recording of their 1983 debut album Kill ’Em All, and has been with the band ever since. One of the biggest acts in heavy metal, they’ve sold more than 150 million albums worldwide and won 10 Grammy Awards.
The four-piece are currently putting on a residency at Las Vegas multimedia venue the Sphere, scheduled to continue on Thursday (October 29), then on Halloween night itself on Saturday. Whether Hammett will dress up to mark the occasion remains to be seen.
Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Metal Hammer and Prog, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, NME and many others, too. James Hetfield once told him to stop smiling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.