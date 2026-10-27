"There's something fun about flirting with disaster." Watch the video for Dracula, Lita Ford's first new music in a decade

Lita Ford has released her first new music in more than a decade. The former Runaway, who hasn't released an album since Time Capsule, 2016's album of lost recordings, has launched a new, Halloween-friendly single, Dracula, and promises more to follow.

"Dracula is a song about an entity that represents seduction and control, eventually draining you of your life and everything in it," says Ford. "But there’s something fun about flirting with disaster, making Dracula a playful fantasy. The moaning slide guitars take on a life force all their own. Menacing!"

The new single was produced by Gary Hoey, who worked on Ford's 2012 album Living Like a Runaway, and was performed by Ford, Hoey and drummer Bobby Rock, who's been touring with Ford since 2013. It's also Ford's first release since signing to Italian label Frontiers Music Srl, a deal announced earlier this month.

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"It’s been a long journey to create this magical dark fairytale album for everyone to enjoy," said Ford when the contract was signed. "I needed the perfect team to make that happen and to help give this powerful record a life it deserves. I am so happy to say I have officially sealed the deal with Frontiers Music Srl, as we are thrilled, excited and ready to rise with the first new single."



“We are incredibly proud to welcome Lita Ford to the Frontiers Label Group family, " said Jeff Stevenson, GM of Frontiers Label Group. "Lita is a true rock icon – an artist whose influence, musicianship, and unmistakable attitude have inspired generations of fans and musicians around the world.

"Beyond her extraordinary legacy, what excites us most is that Lita continues to look forward creatively. We’re honoured that she has chosen Frontiers for this next chapter, and we can’t wait for fans to hear what she has in store."

Ford will celebrate Dracula's release with two shows this weekend. The first will take place at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV, on Friday, and on Saturday night she'll play at the Ladies of Rock Festival at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino in Rancho Mirage, CA, alongside Vixen and Orianthi. She's also scheduled to support the Gene Simmons Band at Ferg's Sports Bar & Grill in St. Petersburg, FL, on January 30.

Lita Ford - "Dracula" - Official Music Video - YouTube Watch On