Korn just played their first UK show since headlining Download last year – see the setlist and watch videos here

Korn have returned to the British Isles for the first time since headlining Download festival in June 2025.

The Bakersfield nu metal pioneers put on their first of six shows in England and the Republic Of Ireland on Monday (October 26), where they played an 18-song set including such 90s hits as Blind, Freak On A Leash and Falling Away From Me at First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds.

They also dusted off 1996 rarity Chi, which before this tour hadn’t played since 2013, and Kill You, unplayed since 2007. See the full setlist and watch videos below.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

Korn are still touring to promote their 2022 album Requiem, though they haven’t played any songs from the record on this run. However, they have been performing Reward The Scars, the single they put out in April in collaboration with role-playing videogame Diablo IV.

Whether the song will make the tracklisting of the band’s next record, their 15th overall, remains to be seen. Last month, Ray Luzier’s technician revealed that the drummer has recorded his parts for the release.

Korn’s 15th album will be their first without co-founding bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, who parted ways with the band shortly after completing his work on Requiem. Roberto “Ra” Díaz has been filling in live since late 2021. This year, Fieldy explained why and his former bandmates parted ways, revealing that it came down to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and his resultant inability to tour internationally.

“COVID happened,” he told the Shady Characters podcast. “That’s it. I’m like, ‘I’m not going out there.’ That’s what happened, ’cause it was new. Now. I didn’t get vaccinated or anything – but when you reflect on it, that’s what happened. They’re like, ‘We’re going to Florida,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m not going to get vaccinated. I’m not going.’ I go, ‘People, this is weird right now.’”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Korn’s UK/Ireland tour continues on Thursday (October 28) at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, then will proceed through Manchester and Dublin before concluding at London’s O2 Arena on November 4. They’ll return to mainland Europe on November 8, when they play the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. The tour will wrap up at Unipol Forum in Assago, Italy on November 21.

Korn setlist: First Bank Direct Arena, Leeds – October 26, 2026

It’s On! Here To Stay Reward The Scars Got The Life Rotting In Vain Twist Chi Kill You A.D.I.D.A.S. Shoots And Ladders Coming Undone Did My Time Make Me Bad Y’All Want A Single Falling Away From Me Blind Twisted Transistor Freak On A Leash

Korn - Freak On A Leash: First Direct Arena: Leeds: Mon 26th Oct 2026 - YouTube Watch On