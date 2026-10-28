Cheap Trick have reportedly cancelled all of next year's tour dates

Cheap Trick have reportedly cancelled next year's scheduled tour dates and are to go on hiatus. While the band have not publicly confirmed that they're taking a break, several venues scheduled to host shows in 2027 have cancelled those performances.

Cheap Trick are scheduled to resume their All Washed Up tour next week in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and wrap things up on November 22 in Detroit, and these dates remain listed on the band's website, with tickets still on sale.

However, next year's schedule is looking much less certain, with several venues announcing cancellations.

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“After many years of touring, and a much-needed break, Cheap Trick has decided to take an unspecified amount of time off,” reads a statement released by Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, NC, where the band were scheduled to perform in February. "Therefore, this event has unfortunately been cancelled.”

Similar announcements followed from the Thunder by the Bay Music & Motors Festival in Sarasota, FL, the Seminole Casino Hotel in Immokalee, FL, and from the Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia.

The announcements come just days after founding Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen revealed he was in good health following a show in Aurora, IL, in September, when he'd experienced breathing difficulties and left the stage for several minutes.

"Let everybody know I took an MRI last week," Nielsen told Eyewitness News at a Breast Cancer Awareness event in the band's hometown of Rockford, IL. "I have no cancer, so that’s good news."

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Cheap Trick, who cancelled four concerts and postponed three others in June, citing "circumstances beyond our control", are scheduled to return to the road at the Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, IN, on November 5. Full dates below.

Cheap Trick: All Washed Up tour 2026

Nov 05: Fort Wayne Clyde Theatre, IN

Nov 08: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Nov 11: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Nov 12: St. Louis The Factory, MO

Nov 14: Davenport Capitol Theatre, IA

Nov 15: La Vista The Astro, NE

Nov 18: Milwaukee Landmark Credit Union Live, WI

Nov 19: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Nov 21: Northfield Park Racino, OH

Nov 22: Detroit Sound Board Theater, MI

Find Cheap Trick tickets.