"When someone tries to do the, 'Name three songs' thing, it's like, Why do you care?" Watch Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams debate the ethics of wearing band T-shirts ahead of their new movie Klara and the Sun
Hey gatekeepers, Hollywood's Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams want a word
Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams, the stars of director Taika Waititi’s new film Klara and the Sun, have been undertaking an extensive promotional campaign for the film in the UK, presumably to help distract potential cinema goers from some of the appalling reviews the film has received.
As part of their media chores during a recent visit to London, Ortega and Adams were filmed played a game called Agree to Disagree for LADBible, sharing their deeply held convictions on what we're informed are The Internet's Biggest Debates, including topics such as 'Would you survive a zombie apocalypse?', 'Should good singers do karaoke?' and 'Can you admit when you're wrong?'
As part of this fascinating discussion, the Hollywood duo were asked for their thoughts on the ethics of wearing band T-shirts, or more specifically, a debate dear to the hearts of tiresome, tedious gatekeeping men worldwide, whether an individual should be allowed to wearing band T-shirts if they don't know the band in question.
Ortega, who in previous promotional interviews has referenced bands such as Nine Inch Nails and Deftones, discussed her love of experimental US hip hop duo Death Grips, and revealed the influence of punk icon Siouxsie Sioux on horror icon Wednesday Addams, has obviously been subjected to some attention on this subject before, as she tells Adams, "What I don't agree with is when someone tries to do the, 'Name three songs' [question]. It's like, why do you care? Why do you care that much?"
Ortega also factors in some purely practical reasons as to why one might be wearing a band T-shirt, pointing out that someone's choice of apparel on any given day could be dictated by random acts of chance, such as the possibility of being forced to change outfits if "a bird did its business on you" or "someone threw a drink at you". And you thought living in Hollywood doesn't throw up real world problems? More fool you.
Amy Adams, meanwhile, says that she understands that fans of musical artists "kind of feel proprietorship" when it comes to wearing T-shirts, but cites an example from her own life as to why this kind of gatekeeping can actually harm bands.
"It's interesting," she says, "because my daughter really liked band T-shirts when she was younger, and didn't know the bands, but it introduced her to the bands, because she was like, 'Who's this? Who’s that?' Sshe's now very into the bands of the T-shirt she wore when she was like nine."
Ultimately, the pair are in agreement on the matter, offering the shared opinion, "Just let the person wear the T-shirt".
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So that's that settled then. Thanks everyone. NEXT!
Watch the duo's discussion below.
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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