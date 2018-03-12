Trending

Black Peaks release new video for Can't Sleep

By News  

Black Peaks have released the first single from their upcoming second album

Black Peaks

Black Peaks have released the first single from their as-yet-untitled upcoming second album.

Speaking about the new song Can’t Sleep, vocalist Will Gardner says it was written as a response to a difficult time he and the band were going through.

“Since writing Statues, our political environment has seen a big shift, and some extremely xenophobic and racist comments and actions have been aired in the media, at whom a lot of the anger and fire in these lyrics is directed. Whatever your view is politically, this song deals anxiety, paranoia and insomnia, all stemming from being swept along with a decision you do not agree with.”

It has also been announced that the band’s second album will be released through Rise Records, home of Of Mice & Men, PVRIS and more.

“We have been fans of Black Peaks for a long time and are so excited to have them join the Rise Records family,” says Rise Records’ Clare Maxwell. “Can’t Sleep is just a small taster of what is still to come from this amazing band.”

Black Peaks will be supporting Marmozets across the UK in May.

Black Peaks 2018 tour dates

04 May: The Waterfront, Norwich (w/ Marmozets)
05 May: Teddy Rocks Festival, Dorset
06 May: Handmade Festival, Leicester
07 May: Lemon Grove, Exeter (w/ Marmozets)
09 May: Roadmender, Northampton (w/ Marmozets)
10 May: Kasbah, Coventry (w/ Marmozets)
11 May: O2 Academy 1, Oxford (w/ Marmozets)
12 Jul: 2000 Trees, Cheltenham
28 Jul: Fat Lip Festival, Bristol
18 Aug: ArcTanGent Festival, Bristol
01 Sep: MacMillan Festival, Nottingham

In the studio with Black Peaks