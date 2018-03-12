Black Peaks release new video for Can't Sleep

Black Peaks have released the first single from their as-yet-untitled upcoming second album.

Speaking about the new song Can’t Sleep, vocalist Will Gardner says it was written as a response to a difficult time he and the band were going through.

“Since writing Statues, our political environment has seen a big shift, and some extremely xenophobic and racist comments and actions have been aired in the media, at whom a lot of the anger and fire in these lyrics is directed. Whatever your view is politically, this song deals anxiety, paranoia and insomnia, all stemming from being swept along with a decision you do not agree with.”

It has also been announced that the band’s second album will be released through Rise Records, home of Of Mice & Men, PVRIS and more.

“We have been fans of Black Peaks for a long time and are so excited to have them join the Rise Records family,” says Rise Records’ Clare Maxwell. “Can’t Sleep is just a small taster of what is still to come from this amazing band.”

Black Peaks will be supporting Marmozets across the UK in May.

Black Peaks 2018 tour dates

04 May: The Waterfront, Norwich (w/ Marmozets)

05 May: Teddy Rocks Festival, Dorset

06 May: Handmade Festival, Leicester

07 May: Lemon Grove, Exeter (w/ Marmozets)

09 May: Roadmender, Northampton (w/ Marmozets)

10 May: Kasbah, Coventry (w/ Marmozets)

11 May: O2 Academy 1, Oxford (w/ Marmozets)

12 Jul: 2000 Trees, Cheltenham

28 Jul: Fat Lip Festival, Bristol

18 Aug: ArcTanGent Festival, Bristol

01 Sep: MacMillan Festival, Nottingham

