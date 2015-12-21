Black Peaks delay debut album launch

Black Peaks have put back the release date of their debut album to make some “final tweaks.”

The Brighton prog rockers were due to launch Statues of February 26, but have now moved it back to April 8.

The band say: “It is with very heavy hearts that we have to announce a change of release date for our debut album Statues. You guys and this album mean the world to us, and we just needed a few more weeks to make some very final tweaks to it.

“The songs are the same - they’re just gonna sound even bigger than they did before. We hope you guys understand this decision, it was an almost impossible one to make for us all.

“From all of us in Black Peaks, we massively apologise to anyone and everyone who has pre-ordered the album already that this will affect. For anyone who has pre-ordered Statues, we promise you will be getting three more tracks from the album up front as instant grats between now and album release on April 8.”

Black Peaks tour the UK in February.