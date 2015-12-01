Black Peaks detail UK dates

Black Peaks have announced a 15-date UK tour for February next year.
They’ve lined up the tour to coincide with the launch of their debut album Statues, out on February 26.
Frontman Will Gardener told TeamRock: “What we do is pretty heavy – it goes a lot darker than the songs people have heard so far. We’re huge fans of Meshuggah, Dillinger, Between The Buried And Me and Tool. That’s where we come from.”
Tickets for all shows are now on sale.
They previously issued a video for their track Saviour from the album, which is available for pre-order in digital, signed CD and signed vinyl formats.
Black Peaks 2016 UK tour
Feb 09: Manchester Deaf Institute
Feb 10: Newcastle Northumbria Uni
Feb 11: Glasgow King Tut’s
Feb 12: Gloucester Guildhall
Feb 13: Southampton Talking Heads
Feb 14: Colchester Arts Centre
Feb 15: Norwich Arts Centre
Feb 17: Bristol Exchange
Feb 18: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Feb 19: Liverpool Arts Club
Feb 20: Birmingham Asylum
Feb 22: London Dingwalls
Feb 24: Nottingham Rock City Basement
Feb 25: Tunbridge Wells Forum
Feb 26: Brighton Haunt
Statues tracklist
- Glass Built Castles
- Crooks
- Say You Will
- Hang ‘Em High
- Set In Stone
- Saviour
- Statues Of Shame
- Drones
- White Eyes
- To Take The First Turn