Black Peaks detail UK dates

Black Peaks have announced a 15-date UK tour for February next year.

They’ve lined up the tour to coincide with the launch of their debut album Statues, out on February 26.

Frontman Will Gardener told TeamRock: “What we do is pretty heavy – it goes a lot darker than the songs people have heard so far. We’re huge fans of Meshuggah, Dillinger, Between The Buried And Me and Tool. That’s where we come from.”

Tickets for all shows are now on sale.

They previously issued a video for their track Saviour from the album, which is available for pre-order in digital, signed CD and signed vinyl formats.

Black Peaks 2016 UK tour

Feb 09: Manchester Deaf Institute

Feb 10: Newcastle Northumbria Uni

Feb 11: Glasgow King Tut’s

Feb 12: Gloucester Guildhall

Feb 13: Southampton Talking Heads

Feb 14: Colchester Arts Centre

Feb 15: Norwich Arts Centre

Feb 17: Bristol Exchange

Feb 18: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Feb 19: Liverpool Arts Club

Feb 20: Birmingham Asylum

Feb 22: London Dingwalls

Feb 24: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Feb 25: Tunbridge Wells Forum

Feb 26: Brighton Haunt

Statues tracklist