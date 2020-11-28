Black Friday 2020: treat your feet to a pair of discounted Simpsons Vans

Earlier this year iconic skate brand Vans launched its Simpsons x Vans collection of shoes, clothing, backpacks, and lo, the world did celebrate. And quite rightly so.
And now there's even more reason to get happy. For Black Friday, Vans have reduced prices on their Simpsons range by 30%, and there's an extra cheeky 10% reduction available if you use the code 'BF2020' on checkout. Here's a few highlights.
1987-2020 Sk8-Hi Shoes: Were $75, now $52.50
The Simpsons x Vans Sk8-Hi combines the legendary Vans lace-up high top with two Simpson family portraits: one representing the characters’ first appearance in 1987, and one depicting them today.View Deal
El-Barto Sk8-Low Shoes: Were $65, now $45.50
The Simpsons x Vans Sk8-Low combines the takedown of the legendary Vans high top with El Barto’s infamous graffiti. It also includes re-enforced toe caps to withstand repeated wear, padded collars, and signature rubber waffle outsoles.View Deal
Moe's Old Skool Shoes: Were $70, now $49
The Simpsons x Vans Old Skool combines the iconic Vans sidestripe skate shoe with characters and details from Moe’s Tavern, including embroidered Moe’s logo patches on the heelsView Deal
Check Eyes Bucket Hat: was $42, now $29.40
The Simpsons x Vans Check Eyes Bucket Hat features an allover checkerboard screen print showcasing the Simpson family’s eyeballs. AND WHY WOULDN'T YOU WANT THAT?View Deal
Lisa For President T-Shirt: was $30, now $21
The Simpsons x Vans Lisa T-Shirt is a crewneck tee with Lisa Simpson For President graphics at the front. And, let's face it: she's the right age for the job. View Deal
Black Friday deals (UK)
- Amazon (UK) | Shop the latest Black Friday deals at Amazon
- AO | From AirPods to fridges, the AO Black Friday sale is here
- Argos | From Xmas gifts to half-price toys
- Bose | Save up to 50% off headphones and speakers
- Converse | Big discounts on classic styles
- Currys | Get Black Friday prices on top tech now
- Dr Martens | Shop the latest DM discounts
- EMP | Up to 50% off clothing and merch in their early Black Week
- Etsy | Merch, collectibles and more
- Firebox | Mad gifts for weird stuff
- HHV | Save big on vinyl and merch
- Impericon | Get a free gift voucher when you spend over €100 on band gear
- I Want One Of Those.com | Daft gifts and cool tech. Bag 5 gifts for £15!
- John Lewis | Shop the latest tech offers
- Love Honey | Up to 50% off sex toys in the early-Black Friday sale
- Marshall | Explore the latest speaker and headphones offers
- Nixon | Home of the Metallica watch
- Townsend Music | Hundreds of records going cheap
- Very.co.uk | Big savings on everything from headphones to tablets