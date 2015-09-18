The Black Dahlia Murder in Euro tour

The Black Dahlia Murder have announced a European tour for January and February next year.

The run, which kicks off with nine British Isles dates, is in support of seventh album Abysmal, launched today (September 18).

Frontman Trevor Strnad recently said of the follow-up to 2013’s Everblack: “It sees the band in a darker, faster and more melancholic place than anything we’ve done to date.”

Support will come from Benighted, with others to be confirmed.

Jan 14: Brighton Haunt, UK

Jan 15: Southampton Talking Heads, UK

Jan 16: Bristol Fleece, UK

Jan 17: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Jan 18: Leeds Key Club, UK

Jan 19: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Jan 20: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Jan 21: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Jan 23: London Underworld, UK

Jan 25: Dunkerque Le Feerailleur, France

Jan 26: Toulouse Connexion Live, France

Jan 28: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Jan 29: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Jan 30: Lyon O’Totem, France

Feb 01: Winterthur Gaswrk, Switzerland

Feb 02: Graz Explosiv, Austria

Feb 03: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Feb 04: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Feb 05: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Feb 06: Antwerp Biebob, Belgium

Feb 07: Essen Turock, Germany