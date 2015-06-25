The Black Dahlia Murder stream Abysmal track

The Black Dahlia Murder have issued a stream of their track Vlad, Son Of The Dragon.

It’s lifted from upcoming seventh album Abysmal which is set for release on September 18.

Frontman Trevor Strnad said earlier this month that they wanted to keep fans excited about the follow-up to 2013’s Everblack and revealed the album was “dripping with urgency.”

He added: “It sees the band in a darker, faster and more melancholic place than anything we’ve done to date. It’s wrought with emotion on a scale that we haven’t reached with our previous attempts.”

Abysmal is now available to pre-order.

The band are currently on tour across Australia and return to Europe next month for a run of shows.

Abysmal tracklist

Receipt 2. Vlad, Son Of The Dragon 3. Abysmal 4. Re-faced 5. Threat Level Number Three 6. The Fog 7. Stygiophobic 8. Asylum 9. The Advent 10. That Cannot Die Which Eternally Is Dead

Jun 25: Cambridge Newcastle, Australia

Jun 26: Canberra The Basement, Australia

Jun 27: Sydney The Factory, Australia

Jun 28: Brisbane Crowbar, Australia

Jul 11: Ballenstedt Rockharz Festival, Germany

Jul 12: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland

Jul 13: Wroclaw Liverpool, Poland

Jul 14: Pecs Rockmaraton, Hungary

Jul 15: Munich Kranhalle, Germany

Jul 16: Neukirchen-Vluyn Dong Open Air, Germany

Jul 17: Dour Festival, Belgium

Jul 18: Dieburg Traffic Jam Open Air, Germany

Jul 19: Nilvange Thionville, France

Jul 20: Paris Le Perit Bain, France

Jul 21: Pratteln Mini Z7, Austria

Jul 22: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria

Jul 23: Pisa The Jungle w/ Suicide Silence, Italy

Jul 24: Tolmin Metal Days Festival, Slovenia