The Black Dahlia Murder stream Abysmal track

The Black Dahlia Murder have issued a stream of their track Vlad, Son Of The Dragon.
It’s lifted from upcoming seventh album Abysmal which is set for release on September 18.
Frontman Trevor Strnad said earlier this month that they wanted to keep fans excited about the follow-up to 2013’s Everblack and revealed the album was “dripping with urgency.”
He added: “It sees the band in a darker, faster and more melancholic place than anything we’ve done to date. It’s wrought with emotion on a scale that we haven’t reached with our previous attempts.”
Abysmal is now available to pre-order.
The band are currently on tour across Australia and return to Europe next month for a run of shows.
Abysmal tracklist
- Receipt 2. Vlad, Son Of The Dragon 3. Abysmal 4. Re-faced 5. Threat Level Number Three 6. The Fog 7. Stygiophobic 8. Asylum 9. The Advent 10. That Cannot Die Which Eternally Is Dead
Tour dates
Jun 25: Cambridge Newcastle, Australia
Jun 26: Canberra The Basement, Australia
Jun 27: Sydney The Factory, Australia
Jun 28: Brisbane Crowbar, Australia
Jul 11: Ballenstedt Rockharz Festival, Germany
Jul 12: Warsaw Hydrozagadka, Poland
Jul 13: Wroclaw Liverpool, Poland
Jul 14: Pecs Rockmaraton, Hungary
Jul 15: Munich Kranhalle, Germany
Jul 16: Neukirchen-Vluyn Dong Open Air, Germany
Jul 17: Dour Festival, Belgium
Jul 18: Dieburg Traffic Jam Open Air, Germany
Jul 19: Nilvange Thionville, France
Jul 20: Paris Le Perit Bain, France
Jul 21: Pratteln Mini Z7, Austria
Jul 22: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Austria
Jul 23: Pisa The Jungle w/ Suicide Silence, Italy
Jul 24: Tolmin Metal Days Festival, Slovenia