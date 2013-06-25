The Black Dahlia Murder: Everblack

In the 10 years since their debut full-length Unhallowed, The Black Dahlia Murder have developed from being a band full of potential to the honed and refined wrecking ball we’re presented with on Everblack. From the blood-curdling opening scream that announces this record’s arrival to the crushing, double pedal-laden riff that closes it, there’s not a second of let-up.

The laser-guided precision of tracks like Control continues to set them apart in an increasingly crowded melodic death metal scene, with Trevor Strnad’s piercing highs and bellowing lows a ferocious and at times genuinely emotive focal point. Moreover, the mesmeric fretwork of Ryan Knight cements his position as one of the finest axemen in the business, his soaring solos offering sultry counterpoint amid the flail of drums and pedal-to-the-floor riffing.

Lyrically, the band continue an obsession with schlock horror, the Evil Dead-inspired Raped In Hatred By Vines Of Thorns a notable highlight in a album full of deliciously gory poetry. Perhaps more than anything, though, it’s TBDM’s ability to mould their exceptional technical ability into beautifully concise and well-structured songs that makes Everblack such a joy to behold. A fine addition to a back catalogue already brimming with quality.