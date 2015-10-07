Billy Sherwood releases No Man’s Land video

Yes bassist Billy Sherwood has released a video for his track No Man’s Land.

It’s lifted from his solo concept album Citizen, out on November 6 via Frontiers Music and tells the tale of a “lost soul reincarnated in various historical settings.”

*No Man’s Land *– which features guitarist Steve Morse – focuses on the story of a World War I runner, who passes messages between generals and men in the trenches.

Sherwood says: “You get the idea that he’s the only guy who walked away from the battle.”

Along with Morse’s contribution, Citizen features guest appearances from Alan Parsons, Steve Hackett, John Wetton, Tony Kaye, Steve Hillage, Partrick Moraz, John Wesley, Jerry Goodman, Dixie Dregs, Colin Moulding, Geoff Downes, Jordan Rudess, Rick Wakeman, Jon Davison and the late Chris Squire.

The album is available to pre-order from Amazon and iTunes.

Citizen tracklist