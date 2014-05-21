Bigelf Announce UK Tour For November

Colourful US prog rockers Bigelf have announced a string of UK tour dates for November.

Colourful US prog rockers Bigelf have announced a string of UK tour dates for November. These form part of the band’s first European foray on the back of the of their recently released Into The Maelstrom album.

The band will play:

Wed 29 October 2014 - Boerderij, Zoetermeer, HOLLAND Thurs 30 October 2014 - Dortmund FZW, Dortmund, GERMANY Sat 01 November 2014 - Z7, Postfach, SWITZERLAND Sun 02 November 2014 - Nachtleben, Frankfurt, GERMANY Mon 03 November 2014 - Strom, Munich, GERMANY Tues 04 November 2014 - Legend Club, Milan, ITALY Thur 06 November 2014 - Razzmatazz 3 Barcelona, SPAIN Frid 07 November 2014 - Copérnico, Madrid, SPAIN Sat 08 November 2014 - Sonora, Bilbao, SPAIN Fri 14 November 2014 - Deaf Institute Manchester, UK Sat 15 November 2014 - Hard Rock Hell 7, Gwynedd, North Wales, UK Mon 17 November 2014 - Cathouse, Glasgow, UK Tues 18 November 2014 - Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton, UK Wed 19 November 2014 - The Garage, London, UK

Bigelf will also be appearing at the Resonance Festival which takes place at The Bedford in Balham, London between July 31 and August 3. The festival, the brainchild of The Gift’s Mike Morton, is in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. Bigelf headline the Prog stage on Sunday August 3. Also appearing over the weekend are Mostly Autumn, Lifesigns, Nosound, The Enid, Anglagard, King Bathmat, The Fierce And The Dead, Thimpermonkey, Also Eden and Aeon Zen. For more information go to: http://www.resonance-festival.com

Lyric video for Control Freak