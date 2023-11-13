Our favourite festival-friendly Marshall speaker has been slashed by up to 40% at Amazon for a limited time

We’ve always been big Marshall speaker fans here at Louder. We love the amp-styling, the rock heritage behind every grille and, of course, the room-filling sound. One of our favourite Marshall launches in recent years is the tiny Emberton speaker, which is small but punchy with great battery life. Since the launch of the second generation Emberton, we’ve started to see welcome discounts on the OG model. Currently you can save up to 40% off at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. That’s a price drop from £149.99 to £89.99 in the UK and $169.99 to $115.99 if you live in the US .

That’s definitely something to get excited about, as this Bluetooth speaker is very highly rated – we hold up the Emberton as our favourite portable speaker in our guide to the best Marshall speakers , while it gets a lofty 4.7 out of five among those who’ve already bought it and reviewed it on Amazon.

There’s lots to like about the Marshall Emberton. Despite its compact size, it packs a punch and also offers some impressive features, including 360-degree sound and more than 20 hours of battery life.

Marshall Emberton: Was £149.99 , now £89.99

In one of the most attention-grabbing early Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far, Amazon have lopped 40% off the price of Marshall’s diminutive but powerful Emberton speaker taking it down in price by £60. There’s no indication of how long this deal will last, so you might want to get in there quick before the price goes up again.

Marshall Emberton: Was $169.99 , now $115.99

If you're in the US and have your eye on the Marshall Emberton then there's great news ahead of Black Friday, as Amazon have shaved 32% off the list price, taking it down by a healthy $54.

If you’re in the market for a portable Bluetooth speaker, then you’ll ideally want something that marries great sound quality with decent battery life for those times where you’re taking the tunes away from a charging socket. The Marshall Emberton ticks both of these boxes.

Despite its modest price, this little unit delivers clear and detailed audio that will enable you to enjoy your music just as the artist intended. With Marshall’s True Stereophonic multi-directional sound technology on board, you’ll never be out of the proverbial sweet spot. And with two 10W drivers under the bonnet, this speaker also offers plenty of oomph, helping you to get the party started whether you’re indoors, in the garden or at your local park.

Obviously, if you are going to take a speaker outside, you’ll need it to have good battery life. The Emberton is no slouch in that department, providing more than 20 hours of listening from a full charge, or five hours from a 20-minute top-up.

As you might expect from a Marshall product, this little 0.7kg appliance is robust enough for outdoor activity, too, its IPX7 rating protecting it from rain, beer and even a dunk in the water. Add in support for Bluetooth 5.0, and Marshall’s speaker would make a great companion for those al fresco adventures.