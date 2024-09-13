Big Big Train share new clip of The Connection Plan

Big Big Train's new live album and Blu-ray, A Flare On The Lens, is out today through InsideOutMusic, and the band have shared a new live clip of The Connection Plan.

The new live release was recorded at the band's show at London's Cadogan Hall during last year's tour throughout August and September, during which the band performed 17 shows over 21 days across nine countries in the UK and Europe. The album features the band’s full show at Cadogan Hall from the second of their two nights there last year and also includes seven songs which were played only on the first night.

“We’re delighted to unveil A Flare On The Lens, which captures our two shows last September at Cadogan Hall perfectly in my view," says signer Alberto Bravin. "It was the end of a pretty arduous and intense tour. But we gelled better and better every single night and there was amazing energy in the hall for both our London performances.”

"Before last year, the longest consecutive run of shows that Big Big Train had ever performed was six," adds drummer Nick D'Virgilio. "By undertaking the 17 shows last August and September, we really bonded closer than ever before, both musically and personally, and that comes across with this release. And now we get to do it all again from next week!"

Having recently appeared at this year's Cropredy festival, Big Big Train head out o na new tour through the UK and Europe, which concludes with another headline date at Cadogan Hall on October 5. You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.

Get A Flare On The Lens.

BIG BIG TRAIN - The Connection Plan (Live) - YouTube Watch On

Big Big Train UK and European Tour 2024

Sep 17: UK Swindon Wyvern Theatre

Sep 18: UK Newport The Riverfront

Sep 19: UK Whitley Bay Playhouse Theatre

Sep 21: UK Edinburgh Queens Hall, Edinburgh

Sep 22: UK Newark Palace Theatre,

Sep 24: UK Milton Keynes Stables Theatre SOLD OUT

Sep 25: UK ManchesterThe Stoller Hall SOLD OUT

Sep 27: GER Weinheim Stadthalle

Sep 28: NED Zoetermeer Boerderij

Sep 29: NED Zoetermeer Boerderij

Oct 1: NOR Oslo Cosmopolite

Oct 2: DEN Copenhagen Viften

Oct 5: UK London Cadogan Hall

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get tickets.