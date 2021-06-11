Big Big Train release video for instrumental prog epic Apollo

Prog rockers Big Big Train have released a brand new video for Apollo, which you can watch below. The song is a seven-minute plus instrumental written by Big Big Train drummer Nick D’Virgilio.

Apollo is the second track to be taken from Big Big Train’s forthcoming album Common Ground, which will be released through English Electric Recordings on July 30.

"When the time came to start coming up with ideas for the next BBT album, I felt very strongly that we should include a quintessential instrumental track," D'Virgilio explains. "I wanted to write the band’s version of Genesis’s Los Endos and to make a track that really showed off the talent of all the amazing musicians in this band. I knew that the team could totally play anything I threw at them, and boy, did they prove me right!

"I thought about the unique instrumentation of BBT. We have so many wonderful ‘voices’ to play with and I wanted every one of them in this song. In the big end bit, I can totally envisage the crowd with their hands in the air going back and forth, all of the lights and haze on the stage, the band just absolutely slamming, the crowd singing along with the melody the BBT brass ensemble is playing, until we reach a glorious end.”

Big Big Train will tour the UK in March 2022.

Pre-order Common Ground.