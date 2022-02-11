Big Big Train announce plans to continue

Big Big Train have announced that they plan to continue as band in the wake of the tragic death of singer David Longdon.

In a short statement, the band have announced: “As the promotional campaign for the Welcome To The Planet album approaches its end, we feel that the time is right to address the question of the future of Big Big Train following David Longdon’s death last November. Several years ago David had expressed the clear wish that if ever he were not around, he would want Big Big Train to continue. Of course none of us foresaw the tragic event that hit us almost three months ago.



"After careful consideration, and with the active encouragement of David’s partner Sarah, we have decided to honour David’s wishes. Big Big Train will therefore seek to continue recording and performing live in due course. More specific details of the band’s planned activities will follow in further announcements, including an opportunity for fans to celebrate David’s life and musical legacy.”

The band released their latest album, Welcome To The Planet, last month.