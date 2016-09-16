Big Big Train Announce Live Dates For 2017

Big Big Train have announced eagerly awaited live dates for 2017. The band will play London’s Cadogan Hall on September 29 and 30. The band have kindly offered Prog readers the chance to purchase tickets ahead of them going on general sale on Monday, although tickets have been made available to the band’s own fans forum since lunchtime.

These will be the first live shows from Big Big Train since the release of their acclaimed new album Folklore, and the band say, “The Cadogan Hall performances will be the first full-band gigs since 2015, and will feature the full thirteen musician line-up including the five piece brass ensemble featured on The Underfall Yard, English Electric and Folklore albums.”