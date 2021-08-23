Big Big Train and The Flower Kings head up HRH Prog 13

UK proggers Big Big Train and Roine Stolt's multi-international The Flower Kings have been announced as the headline acts fr HRH Prog 13.

HRH Prog 13 will take place between September 3 and 4, 2022 at the O2 Academy in Leeds. Other acts announced include Curved Air, John Lees' Barclay James Harvest, German prog rockers RPWL, The Tirith, Stray, Lost Stoned Pandas, Seas Of Mirth, Mindspeak and Mobius.

HRH Prog 13 is the third HRH prog event to take place in 2022. HRH Prog XI, headlined by Rick Wakeman, Wishbone Ash and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy takes place at the O2 Academy in Sheffield on April 2 and 3. Confusingly, HRH XII takes place between March 17-20 in Great Yarmouth, featuring Tangerine Dream, Spock's Beard, Steeleye Span and more.

HRH X takes place between September 4 and 5, at both London's Shepherd's Bush Academy and Sheffield's O2 Academy, featuring Dave Brock, Colosseum, Mostly Autumn and more.

Early Bird tickets are now on sale for HRH Prog 13. Full weekend tickets cost £35 for standard and £55 for royalty.

Get tickets.