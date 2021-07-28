Biffy Clyro replace Queens Of The Stone Age as Reading/Leeds headliner

Biffy Clyro have stepped in to replace Queens Of The Stone Age as the final headline act for this summer’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

The Kilmarnock trio, who landed their third consecutive UK number one album with 2020’s A Celebration Of Endings, will headline the festivals for a third time over the August bank holiday weekend. They join the bill following the withdrawal of Josh Homme’s band, who can no longer commit to visiting England due to “restrictions and logistics”.



“We are delighted and honoured to be headlining Reading & Leeds for a third time,” Biffy Clyro say. “We cannot wait to get out there and play for you all again after such a tough year… It’s gonna fuck!”

Other artists newly announced for the twinned festivals include Irish indie rockers Inhaler, provocative Canadian alt. rapper Dana Dentata, London’s dark alt.metal/electro-pop diva Jazmin Bean, Brighton indie-punks Gender Roles and Leeds post-punks Yard Act.

Previously announced acts for the festival include Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, Gallows, Wolf Alice, Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Creeper, Wargasm, Nova Twins and more.