Ozzy Osbourne launches "wildly animated" video inspired by Sabbath drug raid

Ozzy Osbourne has released an animated video for It's A Raid, taken from his Ordinary Man album. The song was originally released in February 2020, a day before the album's release.

The new video, which features Ozzy alongside collaborator Post Malone, was inspired by an incident in 1972 when Black Sabbath were recording Vol. 4 in Los Angeles. Ozzy accidentally triggered the alarm system at the house the band had rented, which was soon surrounded by armed police.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM Ozzy told the full story. "I’m sitting there, great, Bel Air, sun shining, coke at hand, booze. I’m thinking, ‘Fuck me, I’ve made it here!’ I’m sitting in this house and it’s fuckin' boiling hot. I see these buttons on the wall and I go, ‘Oh, must be the air conditioning.’ I pressed the fuckin' button, and [in] about five minutes, four or five cop cars come screaming down the drive. I’m shouting, ‘It’s a fuckin' raiiiiid!’

"So me and this roadie, we grab the big bowl of coke, and the pot, we go into the bathroom. I’m going, ‘I can’t fuckin' throw this.’ I had coke coming out my fuckin' ears. I didn’t sleep for four days after that."

It's A Raid marks the second time the Ozzy collaborated with Post Malone, after Ozzy appeared on the track Take What You Want from the rapper and producer’s 2019 album Hollywood’s Bleeding.

"A couple of years ago I didn’t even know who Post Malone was,” says Ozzy. “Since then we’ve worked together on two studio tracks and have performed together twice. Understandably COVID-19 made it difficult to get together to shoot a music video for It’s a Raid so we opted for this wildly imagined animated video for the final single from the Ordinary Man. album."

Speaking to Guitar World before Christmas, Ordinary Man producer Andrew Watt said that he and Ozzy were currently “halfway through” the singer’s next album, and that he’s “really excited” about the songs they've been committing to tape.

Watt also says he's secured some decent collaborators for the album, with Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins and Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer Chad Smith among the musicians contributing to the new material.