Watch Machine Gun Kelly’s bloody, slasher film-inspired video for Love Race

Fresh from taking home the awards for Top Rock Album and Top Rock Artist at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, rapper-turned-pop punker Machine Gun Kelly has unveiled a highly entertaining, and comically gory, slasher film-inspired video for his new single Love Race.



Accompanied by Blink 182’s Travis Barker and Sleeping With Sirens vocalist Kellin Quinn, in the video MGK finds himself at Emo Pointe summer camp, blissfully unaware, at first, that a mysterious, masked and extremely bloodthirsty psychopath is slaying his fellow campers in ever more ludicrous ways.



Co-directed by Kelly and Issac Rentz, the video features cameos from popular influences Alissa Violet, Xowie, and Noah Beck, and an unfortunate jock getting beaten to death with the bloody stump of his own severed arm. Which is never nice.

“Right now, the guitar is the producer tool of the moment,” says the song’s co-writer/producer Jared Gutstadt. “Love Race is this weird, mid-tempo, pop-punk thing, which taps into this resurgence of punk music. I often say that we’re living in a ‘post-Juice WRLD universe. All of these kids we’ve worked with—from M.G.K. to 24KGoldn—are inspired by Nirvana, Blink-182 and Green Day. We were like ‘Hell yes, we’ve been waiting for this to come back our whole lives!’”