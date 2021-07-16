Watch Dana Dentata’s dark, disturbing and gory video for Pantychrist

Canadian alt.rapper Dana Dentata has shared the dark, disturbing and provocative title track of her forthcoming Pantychrist album.

Signed to Roadrunner Records and sharing Slipknot’s management team, Dentata also shares with The Nine a flair for hard-hitting music and disturbing visual art.

Commenting upon the song, which was produced by Dylan Brady of 100 gecs, Dentata says, “Healing a lifetime of trauma can feel uncomfortable, vulnerable and painful, similar to a pregnancy. Your former self may die in the process but what comes next is a new creation of life that is beautiful and pure. In many ways the abuse I’ve endured around my womb has held me down and kept me in purgatory. Ripping out the nail from my womb means setting myself free, bringing my new self back to life to experience happiness, purity and bliss. The Pantychrist state of mind I have been manifesting is finally coming to fruition.”

Dentata is currently finalising work on her debut album, which has seen her collaborating in the studio with artists / producers including Robokid, Yawns and Fish Narc of GothBoiClique and The Heavy.



She is set to play London’s first alternative hip-hop and rock festival ALT + LDN on August 30, alongside Architects, Playboi Carti, Sleep Token, Bob Vylan, Wargasm and Machine Gun Kelly.