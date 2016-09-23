Between The Buried And Me to shoot show for live package

Between The Buried And Me are planning to shoot their upcoming show in San Diego for a future live package.

The gig will be held at the city’s Observatory, where they’ll play latest album Coma Ecliptic in full. And they’ve called on fans to pack out the venue for the special night, with tickets available for $20.

Speaking about Between The Buried And Me’s musical direction, bassist Dan Briggs said that ignoring the rules of songwriting is what makes a band progressive.

He said: “To me, it’s forward thinking, it’s writing about boundaries without worrying about song length or structure. Really, no rules I guess. Especially when you’ve been around as long as we have, it’s constantly trying to do something new.

“The band started out 15 years ago in the hardcore scene and travelled through quite a lot of metal worlds. Something that was always kind of there and peeking its head out was this more progressive rock and metal influence.”

Between The Buried And Me will support the Devin Townsend Project on their European tour in early 2017.

Devin Townsend Project, Between The Buried And Me 2017 European tour

Jan 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jan 30: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jan 31: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Feb 01: Bordeaux Rockschool Barbey, France

Feb 03: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Feb 04: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Feb 05: Marseille Le Moulin, France

Feb 07: Milan Live Club, Italy

Feb 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 09: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 12: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia

Feb 13: Budapest A38, Hungary

Feb 14: Vienna Arena, Austria

Feb 16: Prague The Roxy, Czech Republic

Feb 17: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Feb 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb 19: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 21: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany

Feb 22: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark

Feb 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Feb 25: Bergen Blastfest, Norway

Feb 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Feb 28: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Mar 01: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland

Mar 03: Stockholm Berns, Sweden

Mar 04: Malmo KB, Sweden

Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Mar 07: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Mar 08: Dortmund FZW, Germany

Mar 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Mar 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 12: Bristol Colston Hall

Mar 13: Manchester Academy

Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowlands

Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute

Mar 17: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City

