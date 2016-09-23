Between The Buried And Me to shoot show for live package

Between The Buried And Me are planning to shoot their upcoming show in San Diego for a future live package.
The gig will be held at the city’s Observatory, where they’ll play latest album Coma Ecliptic in full. And they’ve called on fans to pack out the venue for the special night, with tickets available for $20.
Speaking about Between The Buried And Me’s musical direction, bassist Dan Briggs said that ignoring the rules of songwriting is what makes a band progressive.
He said: “To me, it’s forward thinking, it’s writing about boundaries without worrying about song length or structure. Really, no rules I guess. Especially when you’ve been around as long as we have, it’s constantly trying to do something new.
“The band started out 15 years ago in the hardcore scene and travelled through quite a lot of metal worlds. Something that was always kind of there and peeking its head out was this more progressive rock and metal influence.”
Between The Buried And Me will support the Devin Townsend Project on their European tour in early 2017.
Devin Townsend Project, Between The Buried And Me 2017 European tour
Jan 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Jan 30: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Jan 31: Paris Le Bataclan, France
Feb 01: Bordeaux Rockschool Barbey, France
Feb 03: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Feb 04: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Feb 05: Marseille Le Moulin, France
Feb 07: Milan Live Club, Italy
Feb 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Feb 09: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Feb 10: Munich Backstage, Germany
Feb 12: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia
Feb 13: Budapest A38, Hungary
Feb 14: Vienna Arena, Austria
Feb 16: Prague The Roxy, Czech Republic
Feb 17: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Feb 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Feb 19: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Feb 21: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany
Feb 22: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark
Feb 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Feb 25: Bergen Blastfest, Norway
Feb 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Feb 28: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Mar 01: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland
Mar 03: Stockholm Berns, Sweden
Mar 04: Malmo KB, Sweden
Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Mar 07: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Mar 08: Dortmund FZW, Germany
Mar 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Mar 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Mar 12: Bristol Colston Hall
Mar 13: Manchester Academy
Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowlands
Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute
Mar 17: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo
Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City
