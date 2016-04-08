Between The Buried And Me in live video for The Ectopic Stroll

Between The Buried And Me have released a live performance video for their track The Ectopic Stroll.

The song is taken from the band’s latest album Coma Ecliptic, which was released last year via Metal Blade.

The video for The Ectopic Stroll sees the band performing the track live during a performance at The Roxy in Hollywood, California, on March 19 of this year.

BTBAM have a handful of dates left on their North American tour with August Burns Red, before they head to Europe in July.

Apr 08: Milwaukee The Rave, WI (with August Burns Red)

Apr 09: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA (with August Burns Red)

Apr 10: Guelph Concert Theatre, ON (with August Burns Red)

Apr 12: Quebec Imperial, QC (with August Burns Red)

Apr 13: Portland State Theatre, ME (with August Burns Red)

Apr 14: Providence Lupos, RI (with August Burns Red)

Apr 15: Philadelphia Fillmore, PA (with August Burns Red)

Apr 16: Albany Upstate Concert Hall, NY (with August Burns Red)

Apr 17: New York Webster Hall, NY (with August Burns Red)

May 06: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 22: Columbus Mapfre Stadium, OH

Jul 02: Barcelona Be Prog My Friend, Spain

Jul 03: Toulouse Connexion Live, France

Jul 04: Marseille Jas Rod, France

Jul 05: Lyon CCO, France

Jul 08: Rozzano Dissonance Festival, Italy

Jul 10: Nottingham Tech Fest, UK

Jul 11: Paris Divan Di Monde, France

Jul 12: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Jul 13: Berlin Frieden, Germany

Jul 14: Cologne Underground, Germany

Jul 15: Dour Festival, Germany

Jul 16: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands