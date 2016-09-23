As I Lay Dying’s Tim Lambesis sues over enlarged breasts

Jailed As I Lay Dying vocalist Tim Lambesis has filed a $35 million lawsuit against a medical team who he alleges denied him medication after he was jailed in 2014.

Lambesis is currently serving a six-year prison sentence for plotting to have his wife murdered. And in legal papers uncovered by Loudwire, Lambesis claims “a nurse, doctor, and psychiatrist at the San Diego County Sheriff Department’s Vista Detention Facility and George F. Bailey Detention Facility acted with deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs in May and June 2014 by denying him medication which had been prescribed for him prior to his incarceration.”

CaseText report that the medication is anastrozole, which is used as a medication prescribed to combat the side effects of withdrawal from anabolic steroids.

They report that as a result of him being denied the medication for 10 days, he suffered “exponential terror” as he “contemplated the very potential of my suffering male breast development.”

Lambesis claims he now suffers from gynecomastia – enlarged breasts – due to the hormonal imbalance caused by the failure to get the medication.

Loudwire also report that while Lambesis’ punitive damages claim has been dismissed, his medical negligence claim will go to trial on August 8, 2017.

After he was imprisoned, Lambesis’ bandmates Jordan Mancino, Phil Sgrosso, Nick Hipa and Josh Gilbert formed Wovenwar.

As I Lay Dying men go to war