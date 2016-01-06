BTBAM and August Burns Red announce tour

Between The Buried And Me and August Burns Red will tour Canada and the US in March and April, they’ve announced.

Death metal outfit The Faceless and new supergroup Good Tiger, fronted by ex-Tesseract vocalist Elliot Coleman with former members from The Safety Fire, will support the two heavyweight acts on the North America trek this spring.

Both bands will be promoting their 2015 releases, Cosmic Ecliptic and Found In Far Away Places.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

BTBAM and August Burns Red North America Tour 2016

Mar 04: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Mar 05: Richmond The National, VA

Mar 07: Ft Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Mar 08: Tampa Jannus Landing, FL

Mar 09: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Mar 10: Mobile Soul Kitchen, AL

Mar 11: Memphis Minglewood Theater, TA

Mar 12: St Louis Pageant, MO

Mar 14: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Mar 15: Salt Lake City Complex, UT

Mar 16: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Mar 17: Tucson Rialto, AZ

Mar 18: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Mar 19: San Bernardino Self Help Festival, CA

Mar 21: San Francisco Regency, CA

Mar 22: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Mar 23: Portland Roseland, OR

Mar 24: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Mar 25: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Mar 26: Vancouver Vogue, BC

Mar 28: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Mar 29: Calgary MacEwan Hall, AB

Mar 30: Saskatoon O’Brians Event Centre, SK

Apr 01: Winnipeg Garrick, MB

Apr 02: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Apr 03: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

Apr 05: Austin Emo’s, TX

Apr 06: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Apr 07: Peoria Limelight Eventplex, IL

Apr 08: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Apr 09: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Apr 10: Guelph Concert Theatre, ON

Apr 12: Quebec Imperial, QC

Apr 13: Portland State Theatre, ME

Apr 14: Providence Lupos, RI

Apr 15: Philadelphi Fillmore, PA

Apr 16: Albany Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Apr 17: New York Webster Hall, NY