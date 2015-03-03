Beth Hart reveals studio video

Beth Hart has premiered her video for Mechanical Heart via TeamRock.

The track appears on her album Better Than Home, to be released through Provogue Records on April 13.

Hart recently revealed her watchwords for the music she creates, saying: “Keep working on telling the truth – that’s my mantra for the music. Tell the truth, work your ass off, and keep going there. I’ve got four things I have to do and the rest I leave to the wind – pray, work out, eat right, and keep in contact with my doctor.”

Better Than Home, the follow-up to Boom Boom Bang Bang, is available for pre-order now. Hart tours the UK in May:

May 01: Bristol Colston Hall

May 03: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

May 06: Glasgow O2 ABC

May 08: London Barbican

May 09: Leeds Academy

May 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange

May 13: Nottingham Rock City

Tracklist