Beats Solo3 wireless headphones slashed by £54 in the Currys PC World early-Black Friday sale

Currys has just launched its early-Black Friday deals, and with it comes a slew of great offers on music-friendly tech. One of our favourites right now is the £54 discount applied to the fantastic Beats Solo3 wireless headphones . Usually they would cost you £179, but right now you’ll pay only £125 – a small price to pay for premium audio.

So, what’s to like about the Solo 3’s? First up, these budget wireless headphones are a breeze to set up and connect to your phone, laptop, tablet or smart watch. Once you’re connected and you fire up your first tune, you’ll be blown away by the finely-tuned clarity and depth – the Dr Dre seal of approval, if you will.

If you want to spend hours immersed in your music, the cushioned ear cups should add some welcome comfort to longer listening periods. They help isolate you from the outside world too. Talking of hours-long playlists… the battery life on these bad boys is up to 40 hours per charge, while a quick 5 minute Fast Fuel charge can extend the life by a further 3 hours.

These cans are powered by Apple’s formidable W1 chip, which also means you can take calls, adjust the volume and change tracks via Siri using just your voice.

